AMC announced ‘Isle of the Dead’, a spin-off series in which the characters will travel to Manhattan and must fight hordes of zombies. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be in it.

TWD spin-off starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan gets the green light

The Walking Dead continues to expand with spinoffs, sequels and spinoffs. While the final season is on the air, AMC announced Isle of the Dead, a production that will premiere in 2023, and in whose first six-episode season we will have Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) together on Manhattan Island. The impossible couple will have to face hordes of the undead in the big city.

Yae Miko is perfect in Genshin Impact cosplay

“I am thrilled that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” Morgan said in a statement. “It’s been such a journey to walk in Negan’s shoes, I’m so excited to continue his journey in New York with Lauren,” he continues. “Zombies in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but Fifth Avenue, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty? One of the coolest cities in the world? ” comments actor Negan, who said that, on a visual level, he will reinvent the saga.

According to AMC, the production will be completely different from the others. Eli Journé, executive producer and writer for The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner for the new series.

“I am thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter of The Walking Dead universe,” Cohan said in her own statement. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey to iconic New York City alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

In Isle of the Dead, Maggie and Negan will travel together to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long been isolated from the mainland. The crumbling city is full of the dead, and the inhabitants who decided to stay in New York built their own world filled with anarchy, danger, beauty and terror. This spinoff joins Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead, a recently confirmed anthology. Morgan’s dream of starring in her own series has been realized. We leave you with its official poster:

Hype! Marvel announces new Deadpool series

Did you like the news?