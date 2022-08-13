Twin Strangers: site finds people who look like you; see how to use | Internet

Twin Strangers is a website that lets you find people who look like you from your photo. Image recognition is done through an online scan that uses artificial intelligence to map similar images recorded on the Internet, locating “twins” around the world. The tool ranks the results based on the percentage of similarity of the faces found, and also offers the option to contact that person to create friendships. In the following tutorial, see how the Twin Strangers website works and how to find people who are similar to you.
- MyHeritage website shows photos of deceased relatives on the go
Twin Strangers website finds people like you; see how to use — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
What is the best online photo montage site? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
Is Twin Strangers Reliable and Safe?
When registering on Twin Strangers, the user gives permission for the site to store data such as full name, email and photo. According to the platform, this information is only used to locate a “twin” online, and is not initially shared with other users or for marketing purposes. However, the company confirms that it will be able to send this data to third parties with the user’s consent. The tool also reveals that it captures the computer’s IP address to “learn about the browser and operating system”.
Although Twin Strangers allows contact with the “twin” located to start a friendship, it is worth remembering that care is needed when contacting unknown people on the Internet, since the individual may come across false profiles or malicious people, who may apply scams or frauds. Check out, below, how to use a site that finds people similar to you.
Twin Strangers: How to use a website that shows people who look like you
Step 1. Go to the Twin Strangers website (twinstrangers.net) and click on the “+” icon to add your photo;
Twin Strangers website locates “twin” through online photo — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Select your photo from the computer files and click “Open”;
Twin Strangers: free and safe, site requires photo upload from computer — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. After uploading the photo, click on “Account Setup”;
Action to create a profile on Twin Strangers — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Fill in the form with your data and click on the “Create user” button;
Twin Strangers is safe: registration information is only used to recognize twins — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. After creating the profile, click on the little arrow to find your “twins”;
Learn how to find people who look like you using Twin Strangers — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 6. See the list of “twins” found by the site, with their respective photos and percentage of similarity. Scroll down to see more results. You can click “Move to MyTwin Folder” to save the profile to your twins list;
See people who look like you online — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 7. Click “Send PM” option to send a message to your “twin”;
Twin Strangers allows you to contact your “twin” — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 8. Write the message and click “Send” to send;
After sending the message via Twin Strangers, just wait for your “twin” to contact you online — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 9. On the home page, click “Inbox” to see your started chats.
You can access all conversations with the Twin Strangers twins — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Take advantage of the tips to find people who are similar to you.
See too: How to know if a photo is fake? See tips to find out
How to know if a photo is fake? See tips to find out