Two European giants have their eyes on the football of Athletico’s Vitor Roque; fine is scary

Created by Cruzeiro and living a great moment with the colors of Athletico PR, Vitor Roque, just 17 years old, is already the target of two giants of European football. Last Thursday, in Argentina, the boy made history, when he scored the goal of the CAP classification, in Libertadores, against Estudiantes, putting the club in the semifinals of the competition.

Vitor Roque is the biggest signing in the entire history of Athletico PR. He arrived at the red-black club recently, which paid more than R$ 20 million to Cruzeiro to count on his football. Months later, to gain prominence with the colors of CAP, two giants of European football, Juventus and Real Madridhave their eyes on the 17-year-old player.

According to the GE, Juventus and Real Madrid appear ahead of the others to count on Vitor Roque. Both clubs are already watching the player and, in the outside press, Vitor Roque is called ‘new Neymar‘. On the Athletico side, there is no rush, and the club’s idea is to make Roque their biggest transfer in history.

Vitor Roque’s fine for football abroad hits the base of 100 million euros. CAP knows that, for this amount, an agreement will not happen among interested parties, but the idea is to make Vitor Roque his biggest sale in history. Therefore, within the club, there is no rush around the name of the athlete.

With the CAP shirt, Roque has scored 6 goals in 19 games since he arrived.