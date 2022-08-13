Vasco issues a statement about Marlon Gomes’ injury against Tombense | Vasco



Marlon Gomes celebrates his goal in the match between Vasco and Tombense at Estadio Sao Januario For the Brazilian Championship B on August 13, 2022 – Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG

Marlon Gomes celebrates his goal in the match between Vasco and Tombense at Estadio Sao Januario For Campeonato Brasileiro B on August 13, 2022Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG

Published 08/13/2022 14:25

Rio – One of the highlights of Vasco’s victory over Tombense, this Saturday (13), midfielder Marlon Gomes scored the team’s second goal, and his name was shouted by fans in São Januário. However, he ended up getting injured at the beginning of the second stage, and left the field on a stretcher, crying a lot. After the match, the club reported that the player felt pain in his left thigh, and that he will be re-evaluated at the team’s re-presentation.

“Marlon Gomes was substituted at the beginning of the second half due to pain in the back of his left thigh. The athlete was examined in the locker room and will undergo an image exam in the next few days. The result will be announced next Monday (15/08), in the re-presentation of the squad”, published the club on its social networks.

At the end of the match, Marlon Gomes commented on the injury he felt, and highlighted the partnership with Andrey Santos.

“I felt a little pain in the posterior, but God willing it will be nothing too much. Very happy with this partnership (with Andrey Santos)”, he told the “Premiere”.