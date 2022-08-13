Vasco vs Tombense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

In a game at 11 am this Saturday, in São Januário, Vasco and Tombense face each other for the 24th round of Serie B. It will be a direct confrontation for the fight for a place in Serie A – only six points separate the teams in the classification table.

In fourth place, with 39 points, Vasco still has a fat of six points for the fifth and sixth places, but he saw his performance plummet in the last rounds and turned on the warning signal. Still under the command of the interim Emílio Faro, the club remains without a definition about the new coach. The team comes from a 3-1 defeat to Ponte Preta, in Campinas.

Tombense is two rounds without a win in the competition and saw the distance for the G-4 increase to six points. The team, which drew 0-0 with Vila Nova, in Muriaé last Tuesday, has 33 points and started the round in sixth place, with the same score as the fifth Londrina and six points behind Vasco.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, with narration by Gustavo Villani and commentary by Grafite, Pedro Moreno and Salvio Spinola. O ge follows in Real Time, with videos of the main bids

Vasco – coach Emílio Faro

Vasco will have the return of three players. Yuri Lara, Nenê and Palácios return after serving suspension in front of Ponte Preta. The return of the first two, who are holders, intensifies the dispute for vacancies in the team. Alex Teixeira and Marlon Gomes played well against Ponte Preta and should be kept for this Saturday’s game.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

Vasco's likely lineup to catch Tombense

who is out: Gabriel Dias, Riquelme and Juninho (injured).

hanging: Quintero, Léo Matos, Matheus Barbosa and Nenê.

Tombense – coach Bruno Pivetti

Although it is short, the sequence without wins in the last two matches has left Carcará further away from the group of leaders. However, the team has a direct confrontation ahead and hopes to get a good result in São Januário to flirt with the G-4 again.

Bruno Pivetti will be able to count on the return of midfielder Zé Ricardo to the team after serving an automatic suspension against Vila Nova. Striker Keké, who felt discomfort in his right thigh against Cruzeiro and missed the team on Tuesday, is related to the game in São Januário.

Probable lineup for Tombense: Felipe Garcia; Diego Ferreira, Ednei, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Rodrigo, Zé Ricardo and Jean Lucas, Everton Galdino, Renatinho (Keké) and Ciel (Bruno Mota)

Probable lineup of Tombense to catch Vasco

embezzlement: Luan (injured).

hanging: Igor Henrique, Rodrigo, Italo Henrique, David, Diego Ferreira and Manoel.

Arbitration presentation