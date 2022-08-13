Vasco’s likely lineup to face Tombense

Vasco will win three options for the game against Tombense, at 11 am this Saturday, for the 24th round of Serie B. After serving a suspension against Ponte Preta, Yuri Lara, Palácios and Nenê are once again at the disposal of Emílio Faro, who will make further changes in midfield.

The tendency is for Yuri and Nenê to return to the starting lineup, but the interim coach got a good headache, because Marlon Gomes and Alex Teixeira started well against Ponte. It is likely that the two will remain in the first team and, with that, Gabriel Pec will start on the bench. The information was initially published by the profile “Arena Cruzmaltina” and confirmed by ge.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

Gabriel Dias, Riquelme and Juninho are in the medical department and miss Vasco against Tombense. Quintero, Léo Matos, Matheus Barbosa and Nenê enter the field hanging. The team ended the preparation for the game this Friday morning, at CT Moacyr Barbosa.

– A tough team. They’re at the top of the table, so it’s a six-point game. I know their coach, Bruno is a coach who knows how to build teams, I think it’s his second time there. He’s easy to orchestrate that team. I think they will form a closed team, just like Chape did, so we have to be calm to break through their blockade. It’s an indoor game, we’re going to count on the support of the fans, and without a doubt we’ll make it with them. It will be a difficult game, six points – said Yuri Lara at a press conference.