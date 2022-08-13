Versatile and physically fit to debut in the classic, Bruno Tabata is presented by Palmeiras

by Eduardo Luiz

08/12/2022, 16:25

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Hired from Sporting, from Portugal, for the next 4 seasons, attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata was officially introduced by Palmeiras on Friday afternoon, the eve of the classic against Corinthians, a duel that could mark the player’s debut.

Tabata began by celebrating the agreement with the Greatest Champion in Brazil: “The challenge is very big, but I work for it. I work to be up to par. When I heard about the opportunity to come, the structure, the fight for titles and also the competitiveness drew a lot of attention”.

“It was a difficult farewell, I spent two very good years (at Sporting). We won the national championship, I have a good relationship with the fans. But it was my decision, I always made it clear that my first option was Palmeiras. I’m sure it will work out very well”, added the reinforcement, who inherited the number 27 shirt from Gabriel Veron, negotiated with Porto.

On the possibility of making his debut against his biggest rival, the attacking midfielder made himself available to coach Abel Ferreira: “I did the entire pre-season. Physically I’m fine. I’ve done a week of training here too, I’m feeling good and integrated. It’s a very important classic. I, as a player, always dream of playing great games. I’m prepared, well physically. It’s up to Abel, but if I could choose, I’d be on the field tomorrow.”

Finally, Tabata, who has been in Portuguese football since 2016, mentioned the positions he is used to playing: “Outside, I ended up becoming a very versatile player. I played for all positions, except the most defensive ones. I’ve played both sides or inside. I was never a deep pointer. I’ve always been more of a point guard, who can arrive and do both roles. I am prepared to help wherever the mister needs it”.

To bring Bruno Tabata, Verdão paid 4.5 million euros. Depending on goals that the player may or may not reach, the final amount will reach 5 million (R$ 27 million, approximately).