Viola Davis: the beauty of the actress who conquered Hollywood – Lifestyle

Daughter of a black human rights activist, Viola Davis He didn’t have an easy childhood. But her career in the world of representation was destined, having attended Rhode Island Drama School and later the Juilliard School, one of the most prestigious schools for performing arts and music in the world. O theater was where he took his first steps, but it was in the movie theater that gained recognition. He began by playing supporting roles, until in 2008 he entered the film “Doubt”, with which she was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG for Best Supporting Actress. From there, her career in the seventh art never picked up speed in an upward direction.

In 2011, enters the film “The Servants”, paper with which he collected awards and nominations. “Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close”, “Suicide Squad”, “Fences” and “Justice League”, are some of the successes of the American actress. On the small screen, history repeats itself. She participated in the series “Law & Order”, “CSI”, among many others, including the success “How to Defend a Killer”which already has six seasons and where she is the main actress. Viola Davis was the first black woman to win the Triple Crown of Actingthe term used for actors who win Oscars, Emmys and Tonys, the biggest awards given to film, television and theater, respectively.

with regard to Beauty, Viola Davis had an evolution that left everyone in love. started using looks conservative and boring on the red carpet, but little by little their style changed. Today the actress has a renewed, young and fresh image, using looks bold, with make-up in vibrant colors and hairstyles for all tastes. With an enviable wig collection, Viola loves to diversify her hairwhich can go from one bob classic straight and with bangs, to a curly afro full of volume and personality. At make-upthe looks range from natural to vibrant lipsticks and shadows, often even in color block. As a black woman, Viola Davis takes an active role in inclusion and Beauty is not left out, having participated in the campaign of L’Oréal Paris“Because I’m Worth It”.

Discover some of Viola Davis’s Beauty looks in the photo gallery.