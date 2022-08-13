Hello, geek crew! Here is REX the nerdy dogand today we will talk about The Woman King film directed by the filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis.

In 1800, runt (Viola Davis) was the general of Amazons of Dahomey (kingdom of dahomey), and nawian ambitious recruit in the Kingdom of Dahomey (kingdom of dahomey), one of the most powerful sites in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women, among the warriors is the daughter of runt, nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad), together they fought French settlers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands.

For Davis, the film is a testament to the intention to bring out the stories about a group that has long been marginalized: “This film is my answer to that,” she told empire. Adding: “This movie is not even my respectful answer to that. It is an illustration of the unsurpassed beauty, strength, vulnerability, femininity and sheer power of the dark-skinned black woman. It’s our way of redefining who we are. And I believe from the first moment you step into this movie, you’re going to see it in a very beautiful way.”

At Agojie women were a force to be reckoned with in protecting a realm that was considered one of the most powerful states in the world. Western Africa. However, they faced a challenge in fending off the European invaders who were ruining their lands and enslaving their people. we will see the General Naniscaleading its newest warriors to meet the challenge head-on.

“I find it very difficult to train a group of young women to suck out their vulnerability to fight. To dig deep and find that warrior spirit that understands that you have to fight for something bigger than yourself – and that it could cost you your life. That was difficult for me.” – Viola Davis



The Woman King film directed by the filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis premieres on September 22, 2022 in cinema / 2h 24min / Historical, Drama, Action

Direction: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Road map: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Dana Stevens

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

Original title: The Woman King

I am the Rex the nerdy dogand strong women are f$#@!

____________________________________________

FOLLOW US on social media:

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/nerdtripoficial

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Nerdtrip1

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/nerdtripoficial/

TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@nerdtripoficial?lang=pt-BR

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdtripOficial

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.nerdtrip.com.br

_________________________________________

Read too:

LAW & ORDER: SVU | Inspired by Depp and Amber

GOOD MORNING, VERONICA | international highlight

THE FLASH | Discover Warner’s plans

EZRA MILLER | ANOTHER ACCUSATION IN THE CURRICULUM

THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS | CGI show in the best episode of the series – Ep 09: Domino – Obelix Review without spoilers