Vitor Roque enters the crosshairs of one of the biggest clubs in the world and can leave Athletico PR

Young player was the author of the goal that qualified CAP to the semi-finals of Libertadores

Great promise of Brazilian football, Vitor Roque, creates from Cruzeiro and, today, defending the colors of Athletico PR, may be leaving Brazilian football soon to venture into European football. Despite having arrived at the red-black club recently, the old continent is already knocking on the player’s door.

Vitor Roque is only 17 years old and is considered a great promise of Brazilian football. Last Thursday, in Argentina, the striker went to the nets, in the final minutes, and put the CAP, from Felipão, in the semifinals of Libertadores.

Faced with the success of the young promise, the Real Madrid is already eyeing the possibility of removing Vitor Roque from Brazilian football. The merengue giant fears the strong competition for the young player and wants to become a priority in a possible transfer of Vitor Roque.

In addition to Real Madrid, Juventus is also keeping an eye on Vitor Roque’s football, and could fight a great duel with the merengue club in search of the young player. In the European press, Vitor Roque is called “New Ney”. The information is from the GE.

Vitor Roque fine

Athletico PR plans to make Vitor their biggest sale in history. Therefore, there is no rush on the part of the club, since the player has a fine of 100 million euros.