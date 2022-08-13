What is the best digital antenna to buy in 2022?

Modern TVs are increasingly complete, full of apps and streaming services available. But when it comes to the good old open TV, you still need an antenna to receive the channels. With that in mind, I’ve brought you a list of the best digital antenna options to buy in 2022, with both indoor and outdoor options, to help you choose the best one for your home.

In this list, I separate the options by categories so that you can choose the one that will best suit you in your home.

How to choose a digital antenna for your TV

First, you need to understand that there are two types of digital antennas: internal and external. Their names are already self-explanatory, and the former can be used indoors, close to the TV, while the latter are installed outdoors, usually in a high place, such as the roof of the house.

Also, there are different models of antennas. Mainly external ones, they are categorized as directional, bidirectional or omnidirectional.

The directional pads should be pointed at a specific location to capture the best signal, and they usually have a longer range, as they are focused on a single point. The bidirectional ones are pointed in two directions, but it is still necessary to choose the best angle for the antenna.

Choosing the best digital antenna is an important topic when assembling your TV set (Image: Erick Teixeira/Canaltech)

Finally, omnidirectional do not need to be installed in a specific position, as they can pick up the digital signal coming from any direction. On the one hand, they are easier to handle, but on the other hand, they lack range, as they do not offer the same performance as a directional model.

It is also important to note that a digital converter is required for the antenna to work. Most Smart TV models already have an integrated system for this, but older models may need a separate device.

reliability

To point out the best antenna models, I did several tests with internal and external models, both in my house — which is in a more remote region and, consequently, with a weaker signal — and in a more urban location, which has a lot of reception.

I also compared the tested models with other options available in the Brazilian market, raising the specifications and characteristics of each model studied to see their application and functioning.

Finally, it is important to emphasize that each brand mentioned in this text has a good reputation in the Brazilian market and is already considerably respected in the segment.

Listed antenna models and types

In this list, I present two options of indoor digital antennas that meet the demand well both in a more remote location and in a region with a greater digital signal coverage.

I also bring three models of external antennas, one directional, one bidirectional and one omnidirectional. That way, you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Finally, I show you a more versatile option for you who still don’t know how to use your antenna and haven’t decided whether to install it indoors or outdoors. This option works great as both an indoor and outdoor antenna and can be handled more simply.

best indoor digital antenna

Internal digital antennas usually have a more minimalist design and can be positioned next to the TV, as they usually have a signal pickup in all directions.

First choice — Aquarium DTV-100p

My first recommendation for such an antenna is the Aquarium DTV-100p. It has a very simple and discreet look and can be on the side of the television, if you prefer. Its cable is considerably long – it is two and a half meters – so if you need to place it on a shelf or other piece of furniture far from the TV, it is possible.

Aquário DTV 100p antenna stands out for its discreet look and high signal demand (Image: Publicity/Aquário)

Its specs also leave something to be desired. The DTV-100p is capable of capturing VHF, UHF, FM, HDTV and 4K signals. The latter is not yet available for open TV in Brazil, but when it arrives here, this is a model that will meet this demand. Finally, the DTV-100p works with frequencies from 470 to 890 MHz.

Second option — Aquarium DTV-300

Aquário appears on this list with a second antenna model for you to use indoors: the Aquário DTV-300. Unlike the first, however, it does not have the facility of being able to be moved at any time.

Instead, the DTV-300’s bet is on discretion. This is a model that the brand calls “invisible” because it can be more hidden near the TV installation. This antenna is nothing more than three small squares that must be “glued” to the wall and are interconnected by wires.

Aquário DTV 300 antenna is more discreet and sophisticated (Image: Disclosure/Aquário)

The distribution of each of these squares is up to the user: they can form an “i” or “t” for a polarized capture, a “y”, a “triangle” or diagonally, for an omnidirectional signal, or in “ L” for a directional search. The DTV-300 captures DTV, VHF, UHF, FM and 4K signals and has a frequency from 170 to 698 MHz.

best external antennas

As I mentioned at the beginning of the text, external antennas are mainly available in three different types: directional, bidirectional and omnidirectional. Each category refers to the signal search format: whether it should be pointed in one direction, at two points or if it does not depend on a specific position.

Best Directional Antenna — Capture Log 28 Elements

Capte Log 28 Elementos stands out as the best outdoor digital antenna in directional format. It has a great range and searches for UHF, HDTV, FM and 4K signals. In addition, it operates at frequencies from 470 to 806 MHz, has an impedance of 75 Ohms and a gain of 18 dB.

Antena Capte LOG 28 Elementos has a more classic look (Image: Publicity/Capte)

Its format is very traditional and it is very similar to those classic small external antennas: they are several aluminum rods “stuck” in a larger piece of metal.

Best two-way antenna — One for All SV9454

The One for All SV9454 offers a more sophisticated design, not to interfere so much with the external look of the house, and stands out as one of the best options for places with a lower signal reception.

One for All antenna stands out among the best two-way options (Image: Disclosure/One for All)

One of the biggest advantages of this model is the gain of 56 dB — well above average —, in addition to the amplification system, which allows capturing an even better digital signal for the TV. It searches for UHF, VHF, FM and HDTV networks and also offers a noise reduction system and has 3G and 4G filters to block interference.

Best omnidirectional antenna — ELG HDTVEX800PLUS

ELG has a great option for those looking for an antenna with omnidirectional capture: the HDTVEX800PLUS. As it has a gain of 8 dB and a range of up to 60 km, it is more suitable for those who live in a region not so far away and which already has minimally good signal coverage.

The alert is then that, if you live in a place with a lot of interference or in a more remote region, this may not be the ideal model for you.

Anyway, if you are willing to take this model and the location is favorable, it is one of the best options among the omnidirectional models. It can pick up UHF, VHF and HDTV signals and is easy to install.

ELG HDTVEX800PLUS is the best option if you are looking for an omnidirectional model (Image: Disclosure/ELG)

In addition, its design — like the One for All model — is ideal for those who do not want to compromise the external look of the house, as it has a more discreet and sophisticated appearance.

Best all-round antenna — ELG Infinity LOG HD100PLUS

If you are looking for a more versatile antenna that can be used both indoors and outdoors, the ELG Infinity LOG HD100PLUS is an excellent choice.

This antenna has a much more sophisticated look, with a design that “imitates” the infinity symbol — as its name suggests — and fits well both on the furniture that the TV is on, and on an external wall of the house.

ELG Infinity is great for indoor or outdoor use (Image: Handout/ELG)

ELG Infinity can capture HDTV, UHF, VHF and FM signals, has omnidirectional network search and works with frequencies from 170 to 862 MHz. The gain of this antenna is 10 dB and the range is 70 km, so it is also not recommended if you live in a region with little coverage, but it will serve you very well in places with greater signal.