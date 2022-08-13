WhatsApp: New scam offers BRL 50 PIX on Father’s Day

A new coup is being applied through the Whatsapp. Discovered by cybersecurity firm Kasperski, the scam offers a PIX in the amount of BRL 50 in celebration of Father’s Day.

The message sent to the contacts states that the payment of the amount will be made by a trusted financial institution. In addition, a link is sent for the person to access a website.

Upon clicking the link, a message such as “Congratulations, you won!” is issued on the fake website. Then the page asks for personal data such as your Pix key in order for the payment to be deposited.

According to the cybersecurity company, the scammers aim to steal the key PIX of application users. In most cases, the keys used are the cell phone number or CPF. Through these data, other blows can be applied.

Learn how to track a person and know where they are in real time via WhatsApp

With the advancement of technology, it has become easier and easier to locate someone. Many don’t know, but the Whatsapp has a feature that allows the user to report their location in real time. However, for this it is necessary to allow the application to use the device’s geolocation signal (GPS).

The functionality allows the user to share their position with a contact for a period ranging from 15 minutes to 8 hours. The feature is available for both Android and iOS. See how below.

See how to share your location on WhatsApp

on android

Open your WhatsApp; Access the conversation with whom you want to share the location; Tap the paperclip icon in the typing bar; Then click on “Location”; Choose the “real-time location” options; Then click on “Continue”; That’s it, your location will appear in the conversation chat as a map frame.

on iOS

open your Whatsapp; Access the conversation you want to share your location; Once this is done, tap the “+” icon; Now click on “location”; Select the time you want to share the information; Submit your location using the arrow icon and you’re done.

Okay, now you know how to share your location in real time.