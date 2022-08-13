where to watch, lineups, time and whistle

Corinthians and Palmeiras will face each other tonight (13), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, east side of São Paulo, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is treated as a decision for both, as an alvinegra victory would reduce the distance to the leader to three points, while an alviverde triumph could make Abel Ferreira’s team shoot ahead.

In the first round, Palmeiras won an easy 3-0 at Arena Barueri, goals from Gustavo Gómez, Rony and Dudu. This was Corinthians’ first defeat in the Brasileirão this year. On the occasion, coach Vítor Pereira spared the team’s main players, targeting the game against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, and still had to replace Cássio at the last minute after a warm-up injury.

where to watch

The classic will be broadcast only on pay-per-view: on the Premiere channel and also on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video. You can also follow the match in real time on UOL Score.

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Rony and Dudu. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

time and stadium

The 374th São Paulo derby will be played at the Neo Química Arena, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

embezzlement

Corinthians does not have Maycon, who suffered a fracture in a left toe and is not expected to return. Paulinho treats a serious knee injury and will only return in 2023. Willian terminated his contract to return to Europe and no longer plays for the club. Palmeiras does not have goalkeeper Jaílson, who is treating an injury to his right knee.

Latest results

Corinthians comes from defeat and elimination to Flamengo in Libertadores, last Tuesday (9). Palmeiras, on the other hand, managed to qualify in the tournament after drawing 0-0 with Atlético-MG and taking the spot on penalties, with Weverton as a hero.