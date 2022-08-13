Who was Oppenheimer? All about Christopher Nolan’s new movie

A work about the father of the atomic bomb brings together a strong cast led by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

After 20 years in partnership with Warner Bros.the director Christopher Nolan now he’s in a new house Universal Picturesand promises another blockbuster top-notch and even more explosive – literally, even.

OppenheimerNolan’s next project, will star Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and will follow the story of an important figure in science: Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Find out more about the real-life historical personality below, and all about Christopher Nolan’s new film!

Who was Oppenheimer?

In real life, J. Robert Oppenheimer was a brilliant professor of physics, who became one of the important figures in the fields of theoretical, quantum and nuclear physics. His work is a reference when it comes to astronomy, having helped to predict the phenomenon of black holes, and also in everything related to nuclear energy.

Much of this is due to the fact that Oppenheimer, after gaining a certain reputation, was hired by the United States government to head what became known as the Manhattan Project, a research facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico. It was in this project that the scientist dedicated himself to understanding all the complexity of nuclear energy, since the ultimate goal was to build nuclear bombs for the US army.

Oppenheimer’s story is often rescued because of the physicist’s own regret at witnessing the destructive power of his creation. Interested in Hinduism, the scientist developed the first nuclear weapon with a heavy heart.

One of the most emblematic moments of this comes when Oppenheimer witnessed the first test of the nuclear bomb, stating that the explosion brought to mind words of the Bhagavad Gitasacred Hindu text, which read: “Now I’ve become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. The quote has become one of the most powerful quotes about the impact of nuclear destruction.

In the following years, Oppenheimer actively fought against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and was also involved in a series of scandals. At the height of McCarthyism, it became clear that the physicist had several connections to communism, having ties to party members and even a long history of financial donations to socialist causes.

How did Oppenheimer’s film come about?

Oppenheimer adapts a specific biography of the physicist – in this case, the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (or American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, in free translation). The work written by the duo Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin was launched in 2006, and is an award winner Pulitzer.

The book is considered the definitive work on Oppenheimer. With over 700 pages, it delves into both the physicist’s personal life, his work on the Manhattan Project, and also his role in the Cold War.

Christopher Nolan’s film should touch on all the important points in Oppenheimer’s life, including his personal affairs, his mystical beliefs and his downfall during the Cold War. The film, however, went through some problems before becoming a reality.

Nolan is a filmmaker who has built prestige in Warner Bros. over two decades, having delivered important works to the studio, such as the Batman trilogy, The origin (2010) and much more. In 2020, with the arrival of the pandemic, the relationship between the director and the studio soured when Warner chose to release all its films directly in the recently released streaming HBO Max.

The director considered the measure an attack on the in-house filmmakers, and was especially frustrated by the lack of internal discussions with the filmmakers before something of this magnitude was approved. He was hardly the only one, as Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) also spoke extensively about his dissatisfaction with Warner. In Nolan’s case, this symbolized a serious breach of trust. In 2021, he didn’t mince words:

“Some of the biggest filmmakers and biggest stars in the industry went to sleep thinking they were working for the biggest movie studio, only to wake up to find they’re working for the worst movie service. streaming.”

In the early stages of development of Oppenheimer, the filmmaker jumped out and took his project with him. Nolan sought out which Hollywood studios were ready to meet his demands, which involved an astronomical budget of $200 million (half for the film and half for publicity), 20% of the entire initial box office, as well as a requirement to that the chosen studio did not release any other films in the three weeks before or after their project.

In a fierce battle between MGM and the Sonywas the Universal who consecrated themselves and honored Nolan’s demands, so they were chosen to distribute Oppenheimer at the movies.

Who is in Oppenheimer’s cast?

With a grandiose project, you need strong names. Who lives the titular physicist in the work is Cillian Murphy. The actor is known for Peaky Blindersbut is a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, having appeared in Batman Begins (2005), The origin (2010), Batman the Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Dunkirk (2017).

One of Oppenheimer’s main “villains” in real life was Lewis Strauss, a military man who became a central figure in the Cold War for ordering a greater nuclear presence in the US, including the development of the hydrogen bomb – even more powerful than the nuclear bomb. Strauss will be played by Robert Downey Jr.the eternal Iron Man of Marvel Cinematic Universe in her second role after Avengers: Endgame (and first after the failure of dollitle).

The film also has names like Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Gary Oldman, Gustaf Skarsgård (vikings), Emily Blunt (a silent place), Rami Malek (Mr. robot), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), Florence Pugh (Black Widow, midsommar), Jack Quaid (the boys) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things).

What will Oppenheimer’s plot be?

There are still no details on which period of Robert Oppenheimer’s life will be addressed, but it’s possible to speculate on top of what little has been confirmed so far.

Many of the roles have yet to be revealed, but so far it is certain that Dylan Arnold (halloween) will play Frank Oppenheimer, brother of the physicist. The presence of him, his wife Jackie Oppenheimer (played by Emma Dumont), and also Kitty Oppenheimer (played by Emily Blunt), one of the physicist’s wives, may indicate a plot focused on the Cold War period.

All three named were involved in the Communist Party in some way, connections that became complicated for Robert Oppenheimer during the McCarthy era. It is quite possible that the film follows the period after the creation of the nuclear bomb, with an Oppenheimer devastated by the destruction he caused and butting heads with the government to try to stop nuclear proliferation. This would even create a dynamic of opposition between him and the character of Robert Downey Jr.

It is worth pointing out that none of this has been officially confirmed, and they are just speculations based on historical facts.

When does Oppenheimer debut?

Christopher Nolan’s new film is set to premiere in July 20, 2023. After the filmmaker’s bickering, it’s safe to say that this release will only take place in theaters, and it’s yet another movie designed entirely to be seen in IMAX.

