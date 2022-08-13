Wi-Fi Positive Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 31% off

The new Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi, from Positivo Casa Inteligente, began to be sold today on some retailers’ websites in the country. On Amazon, the product arrived with a 31% discount for Prime service subscribers. As a result, the initial price of BRL 1,499 dropped to BRL 1,039.

For those who do not subscribe to the service, the discount is lower: 13% (from R$1,499 to R$1,299). However, you can take advantage of the bigger discount by signing up for a free 30-day trial (cancel at any time). After the trial period, you are charged BRL 14.90 per month.

What does this robot vacuum cleaner have?

The Wi-Fi robot vacuum (model WBR3) has three functions: vacuums, sweeps and mops. It comes with a charging base and automatically returns when the battery is close to running out.

One of the biggest draws is the compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. So, if you have an Echo (Alexa) or Google Nest device, you can activate the robot vacuum cleaner by voice command.

If you don’t have these devices, you can schedule cleaning through a smartphone app.

It still comes with side brushes and cloth, however it is necessary to buy a hybrid reservoir (water and dust) separately for the mop function.

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Positive has anti-fall and anti-impact sensors Image: Disclosure

Autonomy and capacity

The Positivo device can work for 100 minutes (1h40) without the need for recharging, according to information from the manufacturer. It has three anti-impact and anti-fall sensors, which detect obstacles and change the cleaning direction.

The dirt reservoir has a capacity of 600 ml, larger than competitors like the Samsung POWERbot-E and iRobot Roomba 675 (both 350 ml).

This robot vacuum cleaner is suitable for cleaning pet hair, dust and lighter and superficial dirt. Can be used on carpets, laminate and cold floors.

Datasheet

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Positive Smart Home

Type: sweeps, vacuums and mops

Dust Reservoir: 600ml

Return to the charging base

Battery: 4400mAh

Anti-drop and anti-collision sensors,

Suction: 2000 Pa

Dimensions: 315mm x 315mm

Height: 8.4 cm

Weight: 2.4 kg

