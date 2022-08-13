Will Star Wars’ Moses Ingram Join the Marvel Team?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Moses Ingramthe latest star of Star Wars, may win some major role in the MCU. At least as far as it depends on her will. The actress gained attention after her successful role in the series. Obi-Wan Kenobiwhen he interpreted Reva Sevanderthe Third Sister.

Moses previously received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Motion Picture or Anthology for her role as jolene in the miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, from Netflix. Thus, the actress is quoted to enter the MCU and has expressed her will.

Will Moses Ingram enter the MCU?

Well, there is still no confirmation in this regard. The Star Wars star attended the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and commented on the possibility. During the Star Wars Inquisitor Panel, Moses Ingram was asked about his interest in joining Marvel. Check the answer:

“This really seems like the perfect time to make an announcement – ​​tell Marvel to give me a job!“, replied Moses after questioning from fans.

It was clear her desire to participate in the MCU. Now it remains to be seen if Marvel would also like to have the actress. She played a key role in kenobi and may be ready for movie challenges.

MCU already had another Star Wars star

Moses Ingram would not be the first star of Star Wars to join the MCU. We have some examples over the last few years of artists who have been in the universe created by George Lucas and then they won some role for the Marvel.

Natalie Portman lived Padmé Amidala during the second Star Wars trilogy. Years later, she played Jane Foster in three different films. The same happened with Oscar Isaacthat lived Poe Demeron in the space franchise and shortly afterwards was invited to be the moon knight in a series of its own.

Where could Moses Ingram appear?

With the multiverse concept, Moses Ingram could appear in any MCU work from now on. The actress even expressed her love for black Panther. According to testimony at the event, she is “very excited to see part two.” However, it is now too late for her to join the cast of the film. After all, the sequel set in wakanda premieres at the end of 2022.

With the fifth and sixth phases of the MCU, Moses Ingram can participate in several productions that are on the way. Who knows Fantastic Four? Or X-Men? That is, they are major franchises that come to the MCU for the first time in the next few years.

For now, there is nothing official beyond the wish of the actress. Therefore, we are waiting for the MCU producers to give her a chance to enter the universe of heroes.

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.