With fans’ party, Soteldo arrives in Brazil to reinforce Santos | saints

Striker Soteldo is back in Brazil. On Saturday morning, the Venezuelan arrived at Guarulhos international airport and was welcomed by Santos fans, who got up early to welcome the new owner of the number 10 shirt.

As soon as he appeared in the lobby, the player put on the club’s shirt, was protected by Santos’ security and taken directly to a car parked at the entrance. He did not grant an interview.

Dozens of Santos fans were waiting for him. With chants of encouragement, the Santos fans followed the player’s movement to the vehicle.

Now in Brazil, Soteldo will undergo medical examinations and then sign a contract with Peixe. The presentation will be early next week.

Highlight of Santos between 2019 and 2021, with 105 games played and 20 goals scored in that period, the striker arrives on loan from Tigres, from Mexico, until July 2023 and with a purchase price fixed in the contract.

Peixe does not reveal the amounts that will be paid as a salary to Soteldo, but guarantees that it has not given up its financial planning to bring the Venezuelan and that the numbers are compatible with those of Léo Baptistão, recently sold to Almería, from Spain.

– I can’t be explicit because it’s inelegant, but he’s within what Baptistão earned. What he won there or didn’t win is his problem with Tigres. That’s why I highly praise our negotiation. His accepting to come to our reality is something to be praised – said President Andrés Rueda last Thursday.

Since leaving Vila Belmiro, in April 2021, Soteldo has defended the colors of Toronto FC and Tigres. In the Canadian team he played 26 matches, scored four goals and distributed six assists to his teammates. In Mexico, the striker failed to establish himself, took the field on 19 opportunities and scored just one goal.

There, even, the player collected controversies when he missed a training session on June 30 – the date on which he celebrated his 25th birthday -, and eight days later was involved in a car accident in the city of Monterrey.

Santos’ main signing in this transfer window, Soteldo arrives to be the number 10 of the squad commanded by coach Lisca and share the team’s protagonism with the boys formed in the basic categories, cases of Marcos Leonardo, Ângelo and Lucas Barbosa.

In addition to the striker, Peixe recently signed the arrivals of Luan, on loan from Corinthians, Gabriel Carabajal, ex-Argentinos Juniors, and also the side Nathan, who came from Boavista, from Portugal. The quartet is the board’s bet to put the club back in the Copa Libertadores.

