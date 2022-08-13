With New Evidence, Celebrities Dislike Johnny Depp’s Post

After the final verdict in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in June 2022, the actor made a post on social media that gained several likes from celebrities. However, now, with new details of the case revealed, several celebrities have gone back and withdrew their support.

Lawyer Andrea Burkhart obtained documents that show messages between Depp and singer Marilyn Manson sympathizing with each other over their similar allegations of domestic violence. There are also notes from the actor’s legal team trying to present Amber’s past as an “exotic dancer” in evidence.

Amber Heard Johnny Depp Amber Heard Johnny DeppAlison Buck/Getty Images Amber-Heard-Johnny-Depp Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017 Metrópoles partner advertising Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_ Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced off in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images 0

A supporter of Amber noticed that several likes on the post of the actor celebrating the verdict suddenly disappeared and flagged the name of some celebrities. “Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King,” says one user.

For everyone that is wondering who has unliked the post that people noticed so far: Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr (shocking), NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King. — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 5, 2022