With reinforcements in the defense, Lisca makes final adjustments at Santos to define the team that faces América-MG

Santos visit América-MG at 6 pm this Sunday (14), at the Independência stadium, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Peixe goes to the game in the wake of the victory away from home against Coritiba, last Monday (8). It was Lisca’s first triumph at the head of the team. Before, the Club came from two draws under the command of the coach.

If they win the second consecutive away from home, Alvinegro Praiano can paste in the G-6 and settle in the fight for the top part of the table. For the challenge at Horto, the Santos coach will be able to count on the return of left-back Lucas Pires and defender Alex. Newcomers, attacking midfielder Luan and right-back Nathan Santos are regularized and can debut.

Under Lisca’s command, the alvinegro cast performed at CT Rei Pelé this Friday (12) and travels this Saturday (13) to Belo Horizonte. The doubt in the lineup is between the return of Lucas Pires or the maintenance of Felipe Jonatan in the left-back. Thus, a probable starting lineup for Santos has:

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Alvinegro Praiano is the current ninth place in the Brazilian, with 30 points added. With a victory, the Club can leave Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG behind and stick to Inter, currently in sixth place.