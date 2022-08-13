Woman dies after having beach umbrella stuck in her chest on US beach

A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday (10), after a beach umbrella was blown away by the wind and ended up stuck in her chest, on a beach in Garden City, South Carolina (USA). The victim was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The object was pulled from its anchorage by the strong wind in the region. He flew towards tammy perreault and the pointy part hit her, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed in a TV interview. WMBF..

Off-duty medical professionals on the beach provided Perreault with aid while they waited for an ambulance to arrive, officials said.

She died about an hour later at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital from trauma to her chest, according to the WMBF.

“This is a terrible loss, and we know our community is grieving,” said Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as they go through this difficult time.”

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the tips of the umbrellas help to push them onto the sand, but the wide coverage makes them fly in high wind situations if they are not anchored properly.

The federal agency estimates that about 3,000 people a year are injured by beach umbrellas across the country.