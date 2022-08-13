Xiaomi 12 Lite x Realme 9 Pro Plus: performance comparison review

Turn and move, cell phones of different categories end up competing with each other. This occurs when the price difference between them is small (or even non-existent).

This is the case of the “fight” between the Xiaomi 12 Lite, a “calmed down” version of the manufacturer’s very expensive top model, and the Realme 9 Pro Plus, an intermediate “with top specs”, let’s say. Just under R$200 separates the two, which raises the question: is this additional investment worth it?

Below, we compare the technical sheets to help you decide. Check out!

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Height: 159.3 mm

159.3 mm Width: 73.7 mm

73.7 mm Thickness: 7.3 mm

7.3 mm Weight: 173 g

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Height: 160.2 mm

160.2 mm Width: 73.3 mm

73.3 mm Thickness: 8 mm

8 mm Weight: 182 g

The devices have equivalent sizes. The biggest difference is in weight, with an advantage for Xiaomi.

In design, however, there are good distinctions. Xiaomi bets on flat surfaces, while Realme has a curved back. Both use glass on the back, but on Xiaomi the finish is more sober, while on Realme it proposes a game of colors that simulates an almost holographic effect.

On the front, Xiaomi better hides the edges, especially the lower one. And her camera is centered, while RealMe’s is in the left corner.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Type: Amoled 6.55 inches (16.63 cm)

Amoled 6.55 inches (16.63 cm) Resolution: Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels Update rate: 120 Hz

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Type: 6.4 inch (16.25 cm) Super Amoled

6.4 inch (16.25 cm) Super Amoled Resolution: Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Full HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels Update rate: 90 Hz

Despite the tie in resolution and the minimal difference in size, there is one distinction you should consider depending on what you intend to do with the device. It’s at the display refresh rate.

If you enjoy watching videos and playing games on your mobile, you will have a better experience with Xiaomi. That’s because its 120 Hz guarantees more fluid moving images than the Realme’s 90 Hz – although this number guarantees a good experience overall.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Realme 9 Pro Plus

The difference here is small, but it cannot be ruled out simply because when it comes to smartphone batteries, the higher the capacity, the better.

None of the devices have the “desired” 5,000 mAh, but at least they have technologies for fast charging. On Xiaomi, it is 60 W and, according to the brand, it can completely power up the model in 44 minutes.

Already on Realme, the fast recharge is 67 W and the brand says that it takes 13 minutes in the socket to fill 50% of the battery.

VERDICT: victory of Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro Front: 32 MP wide angle

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro Front: 16 MP wide angle

BACK

Close to Xiaomi’s main sensor specs, the Realme’s rear camera is shy, as the megapixel difference is stark. Other than that, the two use similar settings, with wide angle, ultra-angle and macro, which tends to give better results in photos taken in medium and close distance.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite.

FRONT

Again Xiaomi takes advantage of the number of megapixels, with twice that offered by the Realme front camera. At least in theory, taking selfies with the Xiaomi 12 Lite will yield better images.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (octa-core, 2.4GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (octa-core, 2.4GHz) Memory: RAM: 8 GB

RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 920 (octa-core, 2.5 GHz)

MediaTek Dimension 920 (octa-core, 2.5 GHz) RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128 GB

Both devices offer a very capable “engine”, being able to run heavier games and applications without suffering.

None of them have the option of using a micro SD card to expand the storage, but that shouldn’t be a problem since, for most people, 128 GB is more than enough to store photos, videos and other files.

In terms of brute force, however, Realme has the advantage, as its processor has a higher maximum operating frequency than Xiaomi. The difference is small, but enough to win the question.

VERDICT: victory of Realme 9 Pro Plus.

The biggest difference between the two devices says a lot about the future: only one of them, Xiaomi, supports 5G networks, which have just started operating in Brazil.

So, if the idea is to take advantage of technology, the only one that allows this is the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: BRL 3,679.99

Realme 9 Pro Plus: BRL 3,499

The Xiaomi 12 Lite won in most aspects, and when it took second place, the difference to the Realme 9 Pro Plus was minimal. This makes it the better of the two devices in the comparison.

To take it home, you will have to pay BRL 180 more, considering the cash price. If this difference does not impact your finances, the recommendation is to bet on Xiaomi. Otherwise, no problem: the Realme 9 Pro Plus is a capable device that won’t let you down (especially if you don’t plan on using the 5G network anytime soon).

FINAL RESULT: victory of Xiaomi 12 Lite.