Zendaya Becomes Youngest Twice Nominated for Best Actress

Actress Zendaya made history on Tuesday, 12, by becoming the youngest artist nominated twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys, both for her performance in “Euphoria”, the HBO series.

In 2020, the star had already broken a record for being the youngest winner in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. Now 25, Zendaya also received two other mentions for her work on the show, as a producer and songwriter.

In the Lyrics and Original Music category, two songs by Euphoria, which were written in partnership with the actress, are in the running: Elliot’s Song from the episode All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name (music by Labrinth and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar -McKenzie and Zendaya) and I’m Tired from the episode You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can (music by Labrinth and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson).

In addition to being the youngest nominee as an actress and producer, she is also the first black woman to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year. In total, Euphoria received 16 nominations, including Best Drama Series.

With two seasons available and already renewed for a third, the series is available on HBO Max.

On Instagram, Zendaya thanked, “Making this series with this cast and crew of incredibly talented people that I’ve had the privilege of learning from every day has been the highlight of my life. I’m so proud to have worked alongside you and congratulations. No I have words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can say is thank you with all my heart.”



