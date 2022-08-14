10 Best Home Invasion Horror Movies, According to Reddit

There are countless ways to tell a home invasion story, with the 2022 movie Closed in about Jessica Nash being trapped in a closet at her house with her ex-partner tormenting her. Because these films feature characters trapped, whether it’s their home in the city or a weekend in the countryside, the sense of terror and isolation remains the same.

Over the past few decades, there have been many excellent horror movies focusing on intruders, and Redditors discussed their favorites. Some of these movies have fascinating twists that make them even better.

The Dark Hour (2005)

A Recommended Redditor”The Dark Hours”, adding that the 2015 film is “a decent low-budget Canadian, also a twist on the subgenre.” A psychiatrist named Dr. Samantha Goodman spends a week away with Melody, her sister, and David, her husband.

One of Sam’s patients, Harlan Pyne, shows up unexpectedly, and the games he imposes on Samantha and her family make this one of the best Canadian horror movies. the dark hours it has a really sinister plot and the countryside setting makes it even worse as there is no easy way to escape. It is clear that Samantha regrets having made this trip.

Closed (2016)

Closed in, also known as Intruders, also tells the story of a psychiatrist who treats patients with heartbreaking situations. Mary Portman lives in a house far from anyone or convenience, and is attacked alone. One Redditor called the film “pretty good” and said the film has an “interesting twist to it”.

The fact that an ice storm is about to ensue adds to the creepy factor of the film, and Mary is a sympathetic character who is an unexpected and horrific situation. Mary is such a kind and compassionate person that she wants to help others, and it’s heartwarming to see her trapped at home by bullies.

Better Care (2016)

better keep an eye out it’s a favorite among horror fans because the first half of the movie hints at a certain kind of story and then things change completely. Redditor mollymulkins said it’s “kind of a home invasion movie, but with a twist”.

Ashley is taking care of Luke and they, along with the audience, assume that a stranger has entered the house. better keep an eye out it’s one of the smartest and most surprising horror movies, and the fact that it’s Christmas makes it even scarier, as a home invasion is the last thing anyone is thinking about.

The Perfect Host (2010)

By Redditor MichaelMyersFanClub, the perfect host is an excellent example of this subgenre. The fan called it “a kind of reverse home invasion movie. David Hyde Pierce is fantastic on this one and completely plays against the guy.”

Warwick Wilson is having friends over for dinner, and John Taylor, who has just committed a crime, breaks into the house. The film goes in a direction that audiences would not expect. Since fans are used to seeing Hyde Pierce play Niles and say hilarious Frasier quotes, the movie is even more fun.

Panic Room (2002)

Redditor August012590 recommended panic room, noting the “very well-made characters, both heroes and villains”. It’s nice to watch Kristen Stewart in one of her first roles, along with the ever-talented Jodie Foster. While it can sometimes be quite boring to watch a movie that only has one location, this setup is totally effective.

While many homes have panic rooms, it’s hard to imagine actually having to use one. When three strangers enter their New York home, Meg and Sarah Atlman hide in their panic room. It’s fascinating to see a mother and daughter character act as ultimate female characters who have both inner and physical strength.

The Strangers (2008)

Redditor wdavidson51 said “Strangers” is a great horror movie about a home invasion. Kristen McKay and her boyfriend James Hoyt think they’re going to spend a terrible night at a country house before they’re likely to break up, but then intruders show up wearing masks and ready to hurt them. .

For many horror fans, Strangers is the gold standard of this subgenre, showing how to create tension and proving that a movie can be quite slow but still be absolutely awful. The main characters may try to fight for survival, but it’s hard to believe they really stand a chance here, giving the film a brutal and hopeless tone.

The Nanny (2017)

Redditor Shparks97 asked “Would The baby sitter on Netflix count as a home invasion movie with a different twist?” and it definitely seems to fit the subgenre, as Cole is just trying to have a normal night at his house. Bee is a memorable movie nanny and her friend and cult colleague Allison wants to use Cole in her ritual.

Cole’s night becomes harrowing and dark as he needs to save himself. Cole may not even be in high school yet, but he’s incredibly smart and uses his perception and logic to figure out how to escape.

Inside (2007)

Redditor Backpacker Lee suggested Insidewriting “Awesome (vaguely) Christmas-themed French home invasion, where the plot is that the intruder wants the victim’s baby – not yet born…”

This is an absolutely terrifying premise, and Sarah Scarangella is a well-drawn character who is grieving the death of her husband while also preparing for parenthood. If horror fans want a home invasion movie that’s on the darker side and has an unexpected ending, this is it.

Funny Games (1997)

While there is a well-done 2007 remake, the original Funny Games 1997 movie is also worth watching. One Redditor posted that they “really liked the original Funny Games.”

A home invasion movie where the main characters meet the intruders is scary, but it’s even more alarming if strangers show up and start attacking. Anna and Georg Schober, along with their son Georgie, are spending time at their summer home in Austria when Peter and Paul arrive, ready to torture them. The movie can be difficult to watch at times as it is really dark.

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

by Wes Craven The people under the stairs was released in 1991 and Redditor wwkurtrusseldo recommended the film, noting that the characters are “still technically breaking into a house” and called it a “good movie”.

The film follows the main character, a child named Fool Williams, who lives in a house owned by the Robesons. He discovers that, as the title suggests, there are children who stay under the stairs and are cannibals. This is definitely scarier than the average home invasion movie, making it stand out.