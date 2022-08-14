10 most important news of the week (08/08 to 12/08)

Good Morning! To keep up to date this early Saturday (13), the TecMundo separated everything that happened this week (August 8th to 12th). In addition to several news about technology and science, the world of entertainment and games were also very busy in the period.

On Monday (08), we reported how the reveal of the Brazilian National Team shirts for the 2022 World Cup generated memes and more memes on social media. On Wednesday (10), Samsung held the Galaxy Unpacked and revealed several news. This Friday (12), the president of the Central Bank denied that banks are losing money with the PIX.

This was just an appetizer of everything that rocked! Check out the highlights of the week below. To access each news in its entirety, simply click on the links below.

1. Nike reveals Brazil 2022 World Cup jerseys; see web reactions. Costing BRL 349, the Seleção’s reserve shirts were made available for purchase this morning (8th) and sold out in less than an hour; check the reactions of users on networks.

2. Sandman: Know who’s who in the cast of the Netflix series. Recently released by Netflix, Sandman has a great cast; meet the main characters!

3. VA and VR will have new limitations and withdrawal options; see changes. The new measure aims to ban the use of food stamps for the purchase of drinks and cards for services such as Netflix, but will allow withdrawals.

4. WhatsApp: hide the online and other new features coming to the app. WhatsApp has finally started letting users leave groups without making a fuss, and soon it will also let you hide your online status.

5. Galaxy Z Fold 4, Buds 2 Pro: 7 best Unpacked news. Today’s Samsung Unpacked (10) was focused on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it also brought other news; check out.

6. GTA 6 wants to set a new quality standard in the industry. According to the CEO of Take-Two, the development of GTA 6 is going well and the goal is for it to establish a new paradigm of excellence in games.

7. CEO posts crying selfie after firing employees from his company. Called on social media sincere and showy, emotional and corny, the CEO of HyperSocial says that entrepreneurs are normal people.

8. Xiaomi announces humanoid robot that detects emotions; see images. CyberOne, Xiaomi’s humanoid robot, detects emotions, has improved vision and can assemble 3D reconstructions of the real world.

9. Banks are not losing money with Pix, says BC president. In an official government publication, the BC president stated that it is not true that banks are losing money because of Pix.

10. Potentially deadly bacteria found in the US for the 1st time. Responsible for transmitting a rare disease known as melioidosis, it can kill 10% to 50% of those infected.