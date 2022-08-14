10 movies with a sweet female lead that Redditors cheered for

The recent release of virgin riverSeason 4 saw fans gravitating to Mel’s sweet nature once again, with the series recap reminding viewers of all the trauma she faced. The series’ return hinted that Mel has finally gotten the happy ending she deserves, resulting in many fans who continue to root for her and Jack’s romance.

However, her role in the series has firmly cemented fans’ love for this healthy female lead, leading Redditors to look for movies with exciting female leads who always lose what they deserve. These 10 movies contain a sweet female lead that will have viewers rooting for them, just like Mel!

Joy (2015)

Happiness is a biopic based on the true story of Joy Mangano, whose creation of the mop resulted in her earning millions of dollars and becoming an entrepreneur in her own right. Jennifer Lawrence was praised for her performance as critics felt she truly captured real-life ambition. Happiness, as well as his morals about hard work, and left viewers like Redditor rebeccasmileyface “wanting to buy a mop.”

The film highlights the harsh realities of getting a job noticed, including rejections. HappinessHer saddest scenes saw viewers giving her a pep talk through the screen that turned out to be worth it as she achieved her goal and proved to her kids that hard work counts for everything.

Everything everywhere at once (2022)

Everything everywhere at the same time is a film that could easily win Best Picture in 2023 for its special effects and performances, but one in particular that caught the eye of viewers was Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn. From a standpoint, Evelyn is quite a comical character, with her lack of focus and self-confidence.

Her character is even labeled an unlikely hero due to her unconventional personality traits that don’t fit the standard of a warrior, something viewers love about her the most. Evelyn’s desire to see her royal family again and win the battle of the dimensions was aided by fans who were excited to finally see a hero who was just an ordinary person, with Redditor Monks1399 stating that her character “fits in perfectly”.

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Before Sally Hawkins appeared in the shape of the watershe played the lead role in the criminally underrated movie Happy-Go-Lucky and mesmerized viewers with his infectious personality. Poppy burst onto viewers’ screens with her giggles, constant smile, and ability to always see the good even when faced with a bad situation, which allowed viewers to automatically take a liking to her.

Redditor pomelot shared that the movie reminded them of amelie with “her lovely magical heroine [as they waited] for something terrible to happen to her.” Fans prayed that she would keep her carefree and that the miserable people around her would not infiltrate her positive attitude!

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones’s Diary is a movie to watch when you feel like wallowing, with many scenes showing Bridget curled up in a comforter with tears streaming down her face and a bowl of ice cream in her hand. When viewers meet Bridget, she clearly epitomizes the average person, abandoning the polished image fans are used to seeing on the big screen.

Her character captivates fans with her authenticity and her incompetence once again provides viewers with an imperfect protagonist, making viewers yearn for a happy ending after her love life has turned into pure chaos. In the words of redditor rebeccasmileyface, “Bridget was the ultimate underdog” and received his well-deserved happiness.

27 Dresses (2008)

27 dresses led fans to want a wardrobe as big as Jane’s but full of clothes rather than the constant reminder that they were always bridesmaids and never engaged. The film follows Jane as she discovers her sister’s engagement to the man she is in love with, but things get even worse when the unsuspecting reporter she knows seeks to expose her dress collection.

Jane is the target of many irregularities within the film, and her confidence takes many blows alongside her heart, which saw Rebeccasmileyface state, “this is the answer.” She consistently proves to be the perfect bridesmaid and when she finally opens up to someone, the person has other intentions, encouraging viewers to long for Jane’s drama-free romantic moment in hopes that she will finally buy a white dress.

Madison County Bridges (1995)

Madison District Bridges tells the growing love story between a visiting photographer and a housewife, whose affair ignites and captivates fans due to her sweet nature. From the start, Francesca shows her gentle spirit by offering to help Robert with his photography.

Within their love affair, it is clear that Francesca is bored with her current life and has another chance at love with the passionate Robert Kincaid. As the film draws to a close, viewers are eager for her to continue her love story and pursue a more exciting life. And while fans’ wishes didn’t come true, her choice to stay turned out to be the only Redditor “loved it more in the movie” due to its full circle moment that showed the lasting impact a chance encounter can have on someone’s life.

Brooklyn (2015)

Éilis Lacey is one of Saoirse Ronan’s best characters to date, playing a young Irish girl who moves to Brooklyn for better job prospects, but finds herself exploring her newfound freedom.

Her character is presented to viewers as a sweet girl who respects her family and those around her, resulting in a naive attitude that viewers admire. Éilis’ personal development is a key role in the film and sees viewers begging her character to return to New York. A now-deleted Redditor also defended her freedom “away from her family’s burdens”, which she ultimately manages.

Waitress (2007)

The 2007 movie Waitress inspired the hit musical of the same name and follows Jenna, a waitress and pie maker, as she is unexpectedly pregnant with her toxic husband’s child, but soon finds herself having an affair with her lovely doctor.

Waitress is the ultimate underdog story featuring a likeable character whose sweet nature results in winning the hearts of his loyal customers. The toxic relationship between Jenna and her husband resulted in her trust taking several hits, which has fans rooting for her to save enough money to leave him in an attempt to fulfill her dream. Jenna has proven herself to be an independent woman and has created a safe environment for her daughter, with penguin catcher8575 expressing that “[they] I adore.”

The Holiday (2006)

the holiday it’s unusual in the sense that it has not just one main character, but four, whose lives intertwine when Amanda and Iris move house for the festive period. While viewers wanted to live in Iris’ cinema, fans didn’t want to experience her emotional turmoil when the man she loved announced her engagement to someone else.

Iris hooked fans with her British charm and ultra-polite manner that she saw on Redditor IamHOTURNot suggest “the holiday, [because of] Kate Winslet’s character” and her constant need to succumb to Jaspers’ charm. Fans wanted her to experience a life transformation that left her confident enough to face him and move on, which is exactly what she did with someone far more deserving of her. .

Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman it is often referred to as a revolutionary romance film due to its ability to combine social commentary with a burgeoning love story that has earned its place in cinematic history. From the beginning, Vivian presents herself as a sweet street woman, which is proven when she separates from Kit with the words “take care of yourself”.

Vivian may exude confidence in her profession, but she soon loses her self-assured stance when she is treated like dirt in Edwards’ rich world, resulting in many viewers feeling empathy for her. Redditor rebeccasmileyface stated how they “speak for everyone when [they] say that scene where Vivian […] proves these workers wrong is the greatest scene in cinematic history.”