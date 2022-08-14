40 celebrities who posed without makeup to inspire you to come out clean – Vogue

+
Celebrities who posed without makeup (Photo: Playback/Instagram)
Makeup is part of everyday life and is an incredible tool to explore creativity and bet on a different production. However, not wearing it should also be a choice, after all, leaving with a clean face and showing your natural beauty can be as beautiful and special as a glamorous look. Many celebrities have loved to leave concealer, foundation and other products aside and appear with a natural face in photos shared on their social networks, proving that wrinkles, blemishes, acne, scars, among other marks that occur on the skin, are perfectly normal and do not need to be hidden.
Get inspired below by 40 celebrities who have already shown their faces without makeup and proved that they are naturally beautiful!
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen without makeup (Photo: @gisele)
Claudia Raia
Claudia Raia without makeup (Photo: @claudiraia)
Tais Araujo
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @taisdeverdade)
Rihanna
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @badgalriri)
lily collins
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @lilyjcollins)
Vanessa Hudgens
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @vanessahudgens)
Sandra Oh
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @iamsandraohinsta)
Shakira
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @shakira)
Sofia Vergara
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @sofiavergara)
Sharon Stone
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @sharonstone)
Yara Shahid
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @yarashahidi)
Zendaya
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @zendaya)
Reese Witherspoon
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @reesewitherspoon)
Salma Hayek
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @salmahayek)
Zoë Kravitz
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @zoeisabellakravitz)
Lady Gaga
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @ladygaga)
Kim Kardashian
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kimkardashian)
Lizzo
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @lizzo)
Nicole Scherzinger
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @nicolescherzinger)
Kristenannie Bell
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kristenanniebell)
January Jones
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @januaryjones)
Jennifer Lopez
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jlo)
Kerry Washington
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kerrywashington)
Jennifer Garner
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jennifer.garner)
Jessica Biel
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jessicabiel)
Jennifer Aniston
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jenniferaniston)
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gabunion)
Gwyneth Paltrow
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gwynethpaltrow)
Gal Gadot
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @galdadot)
Gigi Hadid
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gigihadid)
Demi Moore
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @demimoore)
Drew Barrymore
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @drewbarrymore)
Cindy Crawford
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @cindycrawford)
Chrissy Teigen
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @chrissyteigen)
Cameron Diaz
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @camerondiaz)
Camila Mendes
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @camimendes)
Barbie Ferreira
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @barbieferreira)
Alicia Keys
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @aliciakeys)
Ashley Graham
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @ashleygraham)
Adriana Lima
Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @adrianalima)