40 celebrities who posed without makeup to inspire you to come out clean – Vogue

Celebrities who posed without makeup (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Makeup is part of everyday life and is an incredible tool to explore creativity and bet on a different production. However, not wearing it should also be a choice, after all, leaving with a clean face and showing your natural beauty can be as beautiful and special as a glamorous look. Many celebrities have loved to leave concealer, foundation and other products aside and appear with a natural face in photos shared on their social networks, proving that wrinkles, blemishes, acne, scars, among other marks that occur on the skin, are perfectly normal and do not need to be hidden.

Get inspired below by 40 celebrities who have already shown their faces without makeup and proved that they are naturally beautiful!

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen without makeup (Photo: @gisele)

Claudia Raia

Claudia Raia without makeup (Photo: @claudiraia)

Tais Araujo

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @taisdeverdade)

Rihanna

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @badgalriri)

lily collins

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @lilyjcollins)

Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @vanessahudgens)

Sandra Oh

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @iamsandraohinsta)

Shakira

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @shakira)

Sofia Vergara

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @sofiavergara)

Sharon Stone

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @sharonstone)

Yara Shahid

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @yarashahidi)

Zendaya

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @zendaya)

Reese Witherspoon

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @reesewitherspoon)

Salma Hayek

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @salmahayek)

Zoë Kravitz

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @zoeisabellakravitz)

Lady Gaga

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @ladygaga)

Kim Kardashian

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kimkardashian)

Lizzo

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @lizzo)

Nicole Scherzinger

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @nicolescherzinger)

Kristenannie Bell

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kristenanniebell)

January Jones

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @januaryjones)

Jennifer Lopez

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jlo)

Kerry Washington

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @kerrywashington)

Jennifer Garner

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jennifer.garner)

Jessica Biel

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jessicabiel)

Jennifer Aniston

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @jenniferaniston)

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gabunion)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gwynethpaltrow)

Gal Gadot

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @galdadot)

Gigi Hadid

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @gigihadid)

Demi Moore

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @demimoore)

Drew Barrymore

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @drewbarrymore)

Cindy Crawford

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @cindycrawford)

Chrissy Teigen

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @chrissyteigen)

Cameron Diaz

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @camerondiaz)

Camila Mendes

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @camimendes)

Barbie Ferreira

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @barbieferreira)

Alicia Keys

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @aliciakeys)

Ashley Graham

Celebrities without makeup (Photo: @ashleygraham)

Adriana Lima