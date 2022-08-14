63-year-old man meets young man at motel ends in tragedy

A 63-year-old man, who was an accountant, died recently in a motel in the city of Bucaramangaat Colombia, after an encounter with a young man. Initial reports indicate that he took a pill to improve his sexual performance, but the chemical would have caused an adverse effect that resulted in his death.

As detailed by the portal publicity meterthe tragic fact would have happened after a man had sex with the young woman, whose identity was not revealed.

The case details

On August 9, 2022, in the late afternoon, the man, whose name was preserved, entered the place with the woman and went to one of the rooms. Hours later, she left desperate and sought out the motel’s management, asking for help.

When they got to the room, the counter was on the floor with no vital signs. And although collaborators tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful.

The man’s body spent more than 12 hours at the motel

Despite calls made by the motel’s staff, authorities refused to pick up the body. The 63-year-old man’s corpse remained at the scene until the next morning, when it was finally removed.

Now, local authorities are investigating the details of the incident. There is no additional information.

