“A phenomenon”; David Luiz does not shut up and exposes about the possible arrival of reinforcement at Flamengo

Flamengo’s board has been moving around in the ball market in search of signings and may surprise fans

Flamengo occupies the fifth place in the Brazilian championship with 36 points and comes from five consecutive victories in the competition. It is worth noting that all this evolution in performance is due to the arrival of Dorival Junior in charge of the team and the arrival of reinforcements for the Rubro-Negra team, with the board bringing names like Arturo Vidal, Everton Cebolinha, Guillermo Varela and Pulgar.

But the crowd is missing a name on this list. During an exclusive interview with ‘Globe Sports‘, David Luiz was asked about the possibility of Oscar’s arrival and was happy with the negotiation. The defender and the midfielder played together in the Brazilian Team and not Chelseafrom England.

“I’m looking like you’re looking (laughs), I’m waiting. Great players are always welcome. He’s a great friend I have, a person that I’ve been able to enjoy on the field. He’s a phenomenal player. If it happens, I will be extremely happy.”.

the board red-black still negotiating with Oscar, who is currently in Chinese football. The player is in Brazil and is awaiting a release from his current club to play for Mais Querido. After the confrontation with the Corinthiansthe vice president of football at the Flamengo, Marcos Brazadmitted the deal, but highlighted that it is not an easy negotiation.