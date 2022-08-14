After defeat in Derby, Corinthians fans protest and send a message to the team: ‘It’s Wednesday’

With the Corinthians defeat in the classic against Palmeirasthis Saturday (13), by the Brazilian championship, Faithful proved to be patient in the end. After the match, a group of fans went to the door of Neo Química Arena, at the exit of Radial Leste, to protest against the team.

+ GALLERY – Remember 10 moments of Willian’s second spell at Timão

Traditional demands, such as ‘team without shame’ and ‘how I miss when Corinthians played with the heart’ contrasted with a clear message that the Corinthian nation’s patience will definitely end if the team fails to reverse the defeat in the first leg. of the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (17).

In the first game, in Goiânia, Dragão won 2-0. With that, Coringão will need to beat Atlético by three goals on the return trip, in São Paulo, or take the decision to penalties with a two-goal advantage. .

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games



– Bando de c…, Wednesday became an obligation – chanted the fans during part of the protest, which lasted about 30 minutes and was peaceful.

>>> Subscribe to the Premiere on Prime Video and follow all the emotions of your club in the Brasileirão<<<



There was a chance for fans to wait for the bus carrying the Corinthians delegation to leave, but that didn’t happen. Those present left the place singing the Timão anthem.

In addition to the derby setback and the demand for classification in the Copa do Brasil, there was also the disappointment of the Corinthians elimination in Libertadores against Flamengo, confirmed last Tuesday (9), at the Maracanã stadium.