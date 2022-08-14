Alexandra Daddario is featured in the first photos of the “Witches of Mayfair” series







Photo: Disclosure / AMC / Modern Popcorn

The American pay channel AMC released the first photos of “Mayfair Witches”, based on the literary trilogy of “Lives of the Mayfair Witches”, written by Anne Rice. The images highlight actress Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”), who plays the protagonist.

She plays Rowan, a brilliant doctor who struggles with her destiny as heir to a family of powerful witches. As she struggles to come to terms with her heritage and tries to understand her powers, she must also deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The other cast members pictured below are Jack Huston (“Ben-Hur”), Harry Hamlin (“Veronica Mars”) and Tongayi Chirisa (“iZombie”).

Season 1 of the witch series will feature eight episodes, written and produced by “Masters of Sex” duo Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

The attraction will be part of a series of series by writer Anne Rice, who died last December, which also includes an adaptation of “Interview with the Vampire” on the same channel.

It is worth noting that this universe is really shared. Rice has written three books that blend characters from the two literary sagas.





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn