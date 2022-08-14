Almost Secret Inheritance: Artists Who Are The Children Of Famous Parents And You Didn’t Remember

Following in the same footsteps as a father in a profession can demand even more from his children, especially when the subject is art and media exposure is high.

For this reason, some artists manage to separate their private and public lives well and surprise the public by revealing that they are the children of great entertainment stars. On this Father’s Day, the iBahia brings a list of artists who are children of famous and the public had no idea. Check out:

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke: interpreter of the character Robin from ‘Stranger Things’, Maya Hawke is the daughter of the North American star Ethan Hawke of the films ‘Boyhood’, ‘A Day in the Life’ and ‘The Fate’, with the also actress Uma Thurman.

Photo: Playback / YouTube

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight: the actress is the daughter of the veteran, known for productions such as ‘Bitter Nightmare’ and ‘Fogo Contra Fogo’. Jon and Angelina have already come to live father and daughter on the big screen, in Tomb Raider.

Photo: Playback / FX

Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen: son of the star who became known for the role of Willard in the movie ‘Apocalypse Now’, Charlie gained much more prominence than his father when he starred in the successful series ‘Two And a Half Men’.

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Manu Gavassi and Zé Luiz Francisco: the ex-BBB gained more projection in the media as an actress and singer than her father, however, there is an explanation, despite being famous, Manu and Zé Luiz followed different careers. While the young woman bet on art, the artist’s father followed a successful career in journalism.

Photo: Personal Archive / Netflix / YouTube

Emma Roberts and Eric Roberts: The actress is surrounded by famous people in her family. The niece of Julia Roberts, Emma is also the daughter of a great name in the seventh art, actor Eric Roberts. He is known for his appearances in films such as ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ and ‘Death Fascination’, in addition to having starred in several music videos.

Photo: Playback / NBC

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus: considered one of Disney’s biggest stars, singer Miley Cyrus managed to follow in her father’s footsteps and surpass the fame of the artist, who is one of the biggest names in Country in American music.

Photo: Publicity / Cristina Granato

Julia Almeida and Manuel Carlos: in this case, it does not mean being more famous than the father, but many do not know that the actress, who became famous after playing the character Vidinha in ‘Mulheres Apaixonadas’ is the daughter of author Maneco, responsible for the plot, a hit in the 2000s.



Read more about Father’s Day at iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News