Amber Heard sells mansion to pay debt in court

Amber Heard sold for just over US$ 1 million (approximately R$ 5.44 million) a mansion in the desert region of Yucca Valley, in the southern state of California, in the United States. The sale of the property was reported on the TMZ portal.

The “Aquaman” (2018) star closed the deal on July 18, just over a month after being ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages in the defamation lawsuit brought against her. by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the same lawsuit, Depp was ordered to pay $2 million in damages to Amber Heard, also for defamation. According to TMZ, the property was purchased by her in 2019, for US$ 570 thousand, almost R$ 3 million at the current price.

The sale of the property comes to the public after it was reported that newly revealed documents from the trial involving the ex-couple show that Depp’s lawyers offered her a $16 million settlement, around R$82 million, but the actress refused.

The amount offered by Depp’s lawyers and refused by Heard is almost double what she will have to pay the actor when discounting the 2 million dollars, around 10 million reais, that the actress will receive from Depp.

