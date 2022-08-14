Aquaman 2 will have more comedy than the 1st movie

Jason Momoarevealed that fans can expect a lot more humor for the new movie from the Aquaman. The long, which was postponed several times because of the pandemic, already has a date to hit theaters.

The statement came during an interview with GQ magazine, in which the star who plays the hero had to hold back to not give any spoilers about the release.

”It’s a lot funnier than the first one. I had a lot of fun with… It’s a reference to… I don’t want to give too much away. But we once again address what’s happening on this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens,” she said.

Despite the jokes, little is known about the production, which will be directed by James Wan (Invocation of Evil), who was also in the first feature.

The film will bring back characters who were in the previous production, which was released in 2018.

Among them, the actress Amber Heardwhich gave life to mere. However, it is not yet known how the star’s participation in the feature will be, since after the controversy involving the trial with the actor Johnny Deppseveral rumors pointed out that she would no longer be in the final version.

Hero is the butt of jokes

Despite the hero being a laughingstock in the universe A.Dthe actor says that the message he sends is very important to bring awareness to people.

”Aquaman is the most derided superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to raise awareness of what’s happening to our planet. It’s not a story that’s been told over and over again, it’s a movie about what’s happening now, but in a fantasy world,” he stated.

Recently, Jason revealed that Ben Affleck will also be part of the cast. The actor comes back as Bruce Wayne beside Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Randall Park.

Fans reacted to Batman’s return to the story and were pleased to know they’ll be able to once again see the heroes’ partnership on the big screen.

”I’m freaking out. Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman 2”, wrote a follower. ”Ben Affleck (aka Batman better) will return to the role in Aquaman 2. Thank you Jennifer Lopez”, joked another internet user.

The film will also mark the premiere of Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Pilou Asbæk at the DC Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomis set to hit theaters on March 17 next year.

