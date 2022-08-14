Athletico beats Botafogo and wins access to the elite of women’s football

O athletic is in the elite of the elite of women’s football. Hurricane beat Botafogo in the quarterfinals of Série A2 and secured access to Série A1 of the Brasileirão. After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Hurricane returned 2-1 in normal time and won 4-2 on penalties in a game played this Saturday afternoon (13), at CT do Caju.

Striker Sol opened the scoring for Hurricane, left-back Chaiane left everything the same, and striker Milena Monteiro secured the red-black victory, taking the decision to penalties. In the collections, the Hurricane had 100% of success, with four goals in four penalties.

With access guaranteed, Athletico is going after the title of the A2 Series of the Brasileirão. The club takes the Bahia in the semifinal, in round-trip matches, with dates and times not yet defined by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

The first red-black goal came in the 38th minute of the first half. The striker Sol received the throw of the defender Thais, came out in the back of the alvinegra defense and hit cross, with no chance for the goalkeeper Yasmin.

Botafogo, however, reached the tie at 21 of the second half. Left-back Chaiane took the cross free kick from afar. Nobody cut, and goalkeeper Renata let the ball pass – 3 to 2 for the carioca club on aggregate.

When the tie and consequently the elimination seemed certain, Athletico got the winning goal. Sol suffered the goalkeeper’s penalty. Striker Milena Monteira charged with category and scored 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Athletico faces Bahia in the semifinals | Gustavo Oliveira / Atletico

In penalties, Botafogo stamped the post in a charge and stopped on goalkeeper Renata in another. Athletico converted the four kicks, won 4-2 and guaranteed access to the elite of women’s football.