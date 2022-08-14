Atlético-MG scores in the end, beats Coritiba and provisionally returns to the G-6 – 08/14/2022

It was sweaty, dramatic, but Atlético-MG beat Coritiba 1-0 in the last minute of the game at Couto Pereira, today (14), for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The goal was scored by Alan Kardec in stoppage time, after a lukewarm first half in the capital of Paraná and few opportunities. The match was heading for 0-0, but in the second stage, Galo improved with Cuca’s moves and started to create more chances of danger in front of the opponent.

With the result, the miners reached 35 points, and can finish the round in the G-6, the classification zone to the Libertadores of the competition. But for that to happen, Galo needs to cheer against Internacional who plays today and can regain the position. It was precisely after losing to the Gauchos that Atlético left the G-6 on July 31.

Coxa, on the other hand, with 22 points, is still in the Z-4, in 17th place and can also lose positions.

Atlético returns to the field next Saturday (20), against Goiás, at Mineirão, at 16:30 (Brasília). Coxa will face Fluminense, at Maracanã, at 7 pm, on the same day.

Warm first half at Couto Pereira

The first stage was not very emotional. Atlético had control of the actions, more volume and possession of the ball, but there were few chances of real danger. Coritiba defended well and barely got to the attack. The goalkeepers basically watched the first half without making difficult interventions.

Second half: Rooster improves, but does not score

The drowsiness of the first half led the two coaches to make changes for the second half. Cuca returned with Pedrinho in Jair’s place. Gustavo Morínigo put Nathanael in the place of Matheus Alexandre. In the 9th minute, José Hugo headed a ball that passed dangerously to the right of Everson’s post.

Hulk misses incredible goal

At 15, Egídio hesitated and handed the ball to Hulk. The Galo player took off at speed, came face to face with Muralha, but kicked out. It was the first big chance for the Minas Gerais team in the game.

Trave saves the thigh

After a corner kick in the 24th minute, Alan Kardec almost scored for Galo. The player headed, the ball hit the post and bounced close to the line, but did not enter. Atletico players asked for a review, but the ball clearly hit out.

Wall goes into action

At 35, Nacho Fernandez had just entered and demanded an excellent defense from Muralha. The Argentine finished after a good move by Ademir and the goalkeeper made the difference. Then, at 45, Nacho took a free-kick and the goalkeeper made the save again, saving Coxa.

Kardec decide

After crossing nacho Fernandez, Kardec rose higher than the entire defense of Coxa and sent the ball to the back of the net, in the 49th minute of the second half, to guarantee the victory of Galo.

Atlético-MG game: Galo took a while to wake up

Guilherme Arana, Atlético-MG player during a match against Coritiba at Couto Pereira for the Brazilian Championship Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Atlético tried to propose the actions, but had difficulties to complete the plays. The left side was the most explored with Keno and Arana, but the crosses and attempts at goal passes didn’t work out in the first half. In the second stage, the team improved with Cuca’s changes. Nacho and Alan Kardec, who came off the bench, had the best chances. The team woke up, but ran into good wall defenses.

Coritiba’s game: good in defense and bad in attack

Coritiba used the strategy of defending and leaving in the counterattacks, but had a lot of difficulties to impose speed and fit a good move. In the second stage, the team tried to have more dynamics with the entry of Nathanael, but this gave more space to Galo, who grew up in the game.

The best: Wall

The goalkeeper grew in a decisive moment of the match. With Cuca’s changes, Galo got two good chances with Nacho. The goalkeeper made good interventions before Kardec’s goal in the last minute.

The worst: Hulk

Disappeared in the game, Hulk did not make a good presentation in Curitiba. The player was little used and little showed up to try to lead the black-and-white attack. In a ball that Egídio lost, the striker sent it out face to face with the goalkeeper.

DATASHEET

CORITIBA 0 X 1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: 22nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Date: August 14, 2022 (Sunday)

Location and time: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR), at 11 am (from Brasília)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (CE)

Cards: Matheus Alexandre, Luciano Castán and Willian Farias (Coritiba)

Goal: Alan Kardec (Atlético-MG), in the 49th minute of the second half.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Alonso, Nathan Silva and Arana; Allan, Jair (Pedrinho) and Zaracho (Nacho Fernandez); Pavón (Ademir), Keno (Rubens) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

CORITIBA: Wall; Matheus Alexandre (Nathan), Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Wilian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Boschilia (Régis); Fabrício Daniel (Adrían Martínez), José Hugo (Guilherme Biro) and Léo Gamalho (Trindade). Coach: Gustavo Morinigo.