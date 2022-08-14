Bala Train hits $114 million in one of the worst movie weekends of 2022

The movie Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch and which features Brad Pitt in the lead role, accompanied by names such as Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny, was the most watched this weekend, but that’s not as proud of you as you might think.

In one of the worst weekends for the movie industry in 2022, Bala train practically half the audience of the previous week and with more than 60 million dollars collected outside the United States, surpassed the 114 million dollars raised in theaters.

It is close to becoming one of the 20 most profitable films of the year and has already recovered the 90 million invested in its production and promotion. The Sony Pictures movie has yet to open in places like Korea, Italy and Japan, markets that are sure to help make more money.

DC League of Super-Pets is now above $109 million at the box office and becomes another movie to pass that $100 million line, even though its stint in the theater has been relatively quiet.

In the meantime, Top Gun: Maverick remains the best movie of 2022 and grossed over $8.4 million in its 12th weekend in theaters. The total is now at $1.378 billion and only Avatar 2 can have anything to say about it.

Among the debuts is Jordan Peele’s Nope, which made just $6 million outside the United States, for a total of more than $107 million at the box office.

Idris Elba’s Beast has also hit several markets, such as Brazil, but Idris Elba’s new film was priced at $4.6 million in these early releases.