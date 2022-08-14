Bernard speaks after information on negotiations with Corinthians

Corinthians moves in the market in search of a name to replace Willian’s departure, officially confirmed last Friday. Bernard was one of the athletes mentioned as negotiating with the club, but the player himself spoke out this Sunday and denied the information.

Bernard currently defends Al-Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates. According to information obtained by Meu Timão, the parties are talking for a quick settlement also on account of the transfer window date, which ends on Monday.

In your Instagramthe athlete shared in the stories a print with information about the negotiation between athlete and club. In a nutshell, he defined the saying as “fake news”.

“Out of respect for Corinthians fans who are one of the biggest clubs in Brazil… This is completely fake news, did not have and have not had any contact for a possible transfer to the club“, wrote the player – see the post below.

The Corinthians plan is to hire someone with a low financial cost or on loan. In this scenario, a possible way out for Corinthians to have Bernard in its squad is the second option, since the athlete still has a year of contract with his current club, with the option of renewal at the end of this period.

Bernard, however, has not been the only athlete related to the club recently. In addition to him, Michael, a former Flamengo player, also had his name linked to the club in recent days.

Check out Bernard’s post

Playback / Instagram

