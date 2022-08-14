Mindy Kaling is on fire! The New York Times bestselling writer, producer and author, director and Emmy-nominated actor is behind not one, but two hit Netflix series – I never and champions — and starred in (and wrote for) one of the biggest pop culture shows of all time, The office WE.

We know you’re probably in the midst of marathoning the newest season of WHILE now (and if not, what are you waiting for?!), but when the time comes, and you’re done with the new episodes too, we’ve got you covered!

Below, we’ve listed all of the BEST Mindy Kaling shows and movies, and we’ve also included where you can stream them, to save you the time of having to hunt them down.

Best Mindy Kaling Shows and Movies (and Where to Stream Them)

on Netflix

If you’re browsing the Netflix library, you might find these three options for Mindy Kaling:

I Never (2021) – Mindy is the creator and executive producer of the popular Netflix series and draws heavily from her own life experiences for the show. What is it about? WHILE is a coming-of-age story about an American Indian girl living in Sherman Oaks, California who wants to "improve her status at school" but encounters some teenage difficulties along the way.

Champions (2018) – Mindy starred in and also executive produced the show. What is it about? The series' premise is about single Vince, who has been enjoying his single life until his ex-high school girlfriend Priya leaves their 15-year-old son Michael to live with him, changing his life completely.

No Strings (2011) – Mindy starred in Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher's romantic comedy as Natalie's best friend Dr. Shira. What is it about? The film is about two friends who make a pact to have a "no strings attached" relationship, without falling in love with each other, but things obviously don't go as planned.

other streamers

If Netflix doesn’t have what you’re looking for, why not check out some of the other Mindy Kaling options that other popular streamers have. You can see the full list below: