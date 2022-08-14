Best moments CRB 2 x 0 Gremio | 08/13/2022

CRB beat Grêmio 2-0 with goals from Diogo Silva.

Janderson enters the area, swings and kicks, but the ball goes out.

CRB escapes once again with Reginaldo, who shoots cross but misses the target.

Grêmio spins from side to side, but doesn’t find spaces.

CRB escapes in a counterattack, Reginaldo crosses low and Richar arrives well to kick, but chooses to cut the light and no one appears to finish.

Elkeson receives in the area, fixes it and kicks flat, but the ball hits the defense and goes out.

Double substitution at CRB: Rafael Longuine and Claudinei leave, Bruninho and Uillian Correia enter.

Grêmio continues to raise balls in the area but without success.

Substitution at Grêmio: Gabriel Teixeira leaves, Thaciano enters.

Double substitution at CRB: Gabriel Conceição and Paulinho Moccelin leave, Richard and Reginaldo enter.

Janderson starts on the right and tries to cross, but Diogo Silva stays with her.

Grêmio hammers a lot, but fails to generate good chances to score.

Campaz takes the ball in the area looking for Guilherme, but it stays with goalkeeper Diogo Silva.

Campaz arrives at the baseline, tries the pass behind but is disarmed.

Rodrigo gets up in the area, but offside is marked.

Biel receives for the high and tries the header, but misses the target.

Let’s go to the complementary stage of CRB x Grêmio.

Geromel leaves, Bitello enters.

The second half will start.

CRB is beating Grêmio by 2 to 0, even with one player less.

Ball is raised in the area of ​​CRB, defender takes it but it is left at the foot of Biel, who kicks hard, but out.

Grêmio makes a good move, the ball crosses the CRB area twice, but is marked offside.

Plus six in addition.

Grêmio makes a good move, the ball reaches Biel inside the area, but he gets in the way and loses possession.

Grêmio keeps possession, but without creativity.

Biel is thrown into the area, tries at first but misses the target.

Diogo Silva extends the score!

Geromel puts his hand on the ball inside the area.

Member of the CRB commission is expelled.

Campaz takes a good shot, but Diogo Silva holds it.

Guilherme Romão is expelled.

Possible expulsion in the CRB team.

Gum heads in after a free-kick, but the ball goes wide.

Delayed match. Gabriel Conceição on the floor.

Diogo Barbosa crosses in the area but the defender pulls away.

Gabriel Conceição comes face to face with Brenno, but doesn’t kick and misses a great chance.

Nothing marked in the bid with Brenno.

Ball is retreated to Brenno and the crowd complains that the goalkeeper would have caught it outside the area with his hand.

Campaz shoots in the back of the defender, but is caught offside.

Diogo Silva from penalty opens the scoring for CRB!

Biel commits a foul inside the penalty area and the referee calls the infraction.

Ball is thrown in the back of Grêmio’s defense, but Rodrigo takes it in a corner.

Campaz dominates in the middle, advances and tries the pass in depth, but the defender cuts.

Ball rolling for CRB and Grêmio.

National Anthem being played.

Ball rolls now for CRB and Grêmio.

Match: CRB vs Gremio LIVE

Date: 08/13/2022

Championship: Brazilian 2022 Serie B

Location: Maceio

Stadium: King Pele

Time: 20:30

Where to watch: Premiere.

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

While the right side had tonsillitis, the midfielder is still undergoing treatment after taking a blow to his right knee during training on Sunday.

Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Iago Mendonça (Gum), Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Lopes; Claudinei, Yago (Jalysson), Rafael Longuine and Bruninho; Paulinho Moccelin and Gabriel Conceição.

The striker was sent off in the last match, against Náutico, when CRB lost 2-1, and is automatically suspended in that round. The young Gabriel Conceição is the natural substitute.