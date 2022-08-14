Best moments CRB 2 x 0 Gremio | 08/13/2022

22:29 20 minutes ago

End of the game!

CRB beat Grêmio 2-0 with goals from Diogo Silva.

22:28 20 minutes ago

49 min / 2nd T

Janderson enters the area, swings and kicks, but the ball goes out.

22:26 23 minutes ago

46 min / 2nd T

CRB escapes once again with Reginaldo, who shoots cross but misses the target.

22:2326 minutes ago

43 min / 2nd T

Grêmio spins from side to side, but doesn’t find spaces.

22:19 30 minutes ago

38 min / 2nd T

CRB escapes in a counterattack, Reginaldo crosses low and Richar arrives well to kick, but chooses to cut the light and no one appears to finish.

22:16 33 minutes ago

37 min / 2nd T

Elkeson receives in the area, fixes it and kicks flat, but the ball hits the defense and goes out.

22:13 36 minutes ago

33 min / 2nd T

Double substitution at CRB: Rafael Longuine and Claudinei leave, Bruninho and Uillian Correia enter.

22:09 40 minutes ago

30 min / 2nd T

Grêmio continues to raise balls in the area but without success.

22:04 44 minutes ago

25 min / 2nd T

Substitution at Grêmio: Gabriel Teixeira leaves, Thaciano enters.

22:02 an hour ago

22 min / 2nd T

Double substitution at CRB: Gabriel Conceição and Paulinho Moccelin leave, Richard and Reginaldo enter.

21:57 an hour ago

18 min / 2nd T

Janderson starts on the right and tries to cross, but Diogo Silva stays with her.

21:52 an hour ago

13 min / 2nd T

Grêmio hammers a lot, but fails to generate good chances to score.

21:49 an hour ago

9 min / 2nd T

Campaz takes the ball in the area looking for Guilherme, but it stays with goalkeeper Diogo Silva.

21:46 an hour ago

7 min / 2nd T

Campaz arrives at the baseline, tries the pass behind but is disarmed.

21:42 an hour ago

3 min / 2nd T

Rodrigo gets up in the area, but offside is marked.

21:41 an hour ago

1 min / 2nd T

Biel receives for the high and tries the header, but misses the target.

21:39 an hour ago

Second half begins!

Let’s go to the complementary stage of CRB x Grêmio.

21:39 an hour ago

Substitution in the Guild

Geromel leaves, Bitello enters.

21:38 an hour ago

Teams on the field!

The second half will start.

21:22 an hour ago

End of conversation in the first half

CRB is beating Grêmio by 2 to 0, even with one player less.

21:22 an hour ago

51 min / 1st T

Ball is raised in the area of ​​CRB, defender takes it but it is left at the foot of Biel, who kicks hard, but out.

21:18 2 hours ago

47 min / 1st T

Grêmio makes a good move, the ball crosses the CRB area twice, but is marked offside.

21:162 hours ago

45 min / 1st T

Plus six in addition.

21:142 hours ago

43 min / 1st T

Grêmio makes a good move, the ball reaches Biel inside the area, but he gets in the way and loses possession.

21:10 2 hours ago

39 min / 1st Q

Grêmio keeps possession, but without creativity.

21:08 2 hours ago

37 min / 1st T

Biel is thrown into the area, tries at first but misses the target.

21:07 2 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO CRB!!

Diogo Silva extends the score!

21:05 2 hours ago

PENALTY TO CRB!!!!

Geromel puts his hand on the ball inside the area.

21:04 2 hours ago

32 min / Q1- Another expulsion!

Member of the CRB commission is expelled.

21:03 2 hours ago

32 min / 1st T

Campaz takes a good shot, but Diogo Silva holds it.

20:552 hours ago

Red card!

Guilherme Romão is expelled.

20:542 hours ago

VAR being checked!

Possible expulsion in the CRB team.

20:512 hours ago

19 min / 1st T

Gum heads in after a free-kick, but the ball goes wide.

20:492 hours ago

18 min / 1st T

Delayed match. Gabriel Conceição on the floor.

20:482 hours ago

16 min / 1st T

Diogo Barbosa crosses in the area but the defender pulls away.

20:472 hours ago

15 min / 1st T

Gabriel Conceição comes face to face with Brenno, but doesn’t kick and misses a great chance.

20:432 hours ago

12 min / 1st T

Nothing marked in the bid with Brenno.

20:422 hours ago

11 min / 1st T

Ball is retreated to Brenno and the crowd complains that the goalkeeper would have caught it outside the area with his hand.

20:392 hours ago

8 min / 1st T

Campaz shoots in the back of the defender, but is caught offside.

20:382 hours ago

CRB GOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!

Diogo Silva from penalty opens the scoring for CRB!

20:362 hours ago

PENALTY TO CRB!!!

Biel commits a foul inside the penalty area and the referee calls the infraction.

20:342 hours ago

3 min / 1st T

Ball is thrown in the back of Grêmio’s defense, but Rodrigo takes it in a corner.

20:332 hours ago

2 min / 1st T

Campaz dominates in the middle, advances and tries the pass in depth, but the defender cuts.

20:312 hours ago

Start the game!

Ball rolling for CRB and Grêmio.

20:252 hours ago

Teams profiled on the lawn

National Anthem being played.

20:202 hours ago

10 minutes to the start of the match!

Ball rolls now for CRB and Grêmio.

20:09 3 hours ago

Gremio goalkeepers in warm-up

19:563 hours ago

CRB climbed!

19:553 hours ago

Climbing Guild!

10:05 am 13 hours ago

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH THE CRB X GRÊMIO GAME LIVE ON TV AND IN REAL TIME?

Match: CRB vs Gremio LIVE
Date: 08/13/2022
Championship: Brazilian 2022 Serie B
Location: Maceio
Stadium: King Pele
Time: 20:30
Where to watch: Premiere.
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

10:03 13 hours ago

WHEN IS THE GAME CRB X GRÊMIO AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE AND IN REAL TIME?

Date: 08/13/2022
Time: 20:30 (from Brasilia)
Broadcast: Premiere.
VAVEL Brasil will do the real time of the match.

10:03 13 hours ago

Gremio lineup

Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

10:03 13 hours ago

Edilson and Thiago Santos do not play for Grêmio

While the right side had tonsillitis, the midfielder is still undergoing treatment after taking a blow to his right knee during training on Sunday.

10:01 13 hours ago

CRB Escalation

Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Iago Mendonça (Gum), Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Lopes; Claudinei, Yago (Jalysson), Rafael Longuine and Bruninho; Paulinho Moccelin and Gabriel Conceição.

10:01 13 hours ago

Anselmo Ramon is right embezzlement

The striker was sent off in the last match, against Náutico, when CRB lost 2-1, and is automatically suspended in that round. The young Gabriel Conceição is the natural substitute.

10:00 13 hours ago

How the guild arrives

09:57 13 hours ago

How does the CRB arrive?

09:55 13 hours ago

Serie B situation

09:52 13 hours ago

Welcome to)!

Today we will follow together all the emotions of the match between CRB x Grêmio for the 24th round of the 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The ball rolls at Rei Pelé at 20:30, and you can follow all the emotions here, at Vavel Brasil.

