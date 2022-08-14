‘Bullet Train’: Action Movie With Brad Pitt Passes $100 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Success! The action movie’Bullet train‘, starring the star Brad Pitt (‘Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood’), managed to surpass the mark of $100 million at the worldwide box office.

With $13.4 million grossed during the second weekend in the US – which represents a drop of 55% compared to the premiere -, the film managed to remain at the top of the box office in the country again.

In the US, the film has already raised $54.4 million. In the international market, $60 million.

In total, production already adds up to $114.4 million worldwide.

It is worth remembering that the film premiered internationally with $32.4 million across 57 markets – representing the best international debut for an original film since ‘TENET‘.

“Unlike many of the recent movies about murderers and jokers, ‘Bullet train‘ recognizes its weirdness early on and still manages to connect so many dots creatively and with humor.” – Chicago Sun Times.

“’Bullet train‘ is confusing and repetitive. It’s just a moving train wreck. The film has many famous stars, but ultimately has little substance or imagination for an action comedy.” – Culture Mix.

“This clumsy locomotive proves to be neither hilariously amoral nor violently aggressive. She makes quite a commotion at times but most of the time she just spins her wheels.” – Screen International.

“The greatest weapon of ‘Bullet train‘ is in the sculpted form of star Brad Pitt, who once again proves he’s as charming as a movie god as he is a wry, self-deprecating comedy actor in a variety of hilarious scenes.” – Globe and Mail.

“This is another one of those movies you watch when you have nothing better to do. You know when Tarantino’s early films encouraged many filmmakers to think that they, too, could make a fast-paced comedy with explicit gore, pop references and a briefcase full of cash? Then…” – The Wrap.

“The action is first class, and Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are having fun like never before – and with all that hyperactive style and cartoonish violence, you’ll be ready to disembark at your final destination.” – Empire.

“’Bullet train’ It’s a chaotic mix of Japanese and American references mixed in an exaggerated riot, violent as hell and a lot of fun.” – Punch Drunk Critics.

based on the book Maria Beetle in Kotaro Isaka, the plot accompanies “five assassins who meet on a moving bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station?”

The cast also has Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock and the singer bad bunny.

