bullshit? Neymar likes post against PSG star on social media and fans indicate ‘bad weather’ inside the French club

Neymar is going through a great phase in the season and, above all, in the year 2022. With an eye on the Cup, the Brazilian says he is focused and promised that ‘everything will go into the season’. In the year, the numbers are impressive: 22 games, 22 goals and 9 assists. The start of the season is also one of the best: 5 goals and 3 assists in 3 games.

This Saturday, for Ligue 1, PSG took the field, with shirt 10 being the center of attention. Already, Mbappé, who was the nets, was heavily criticized during the match, much for his attitudes on the field and a missed penalty, a subject much discussed on social media, since Neymar liked a post that goes against the French player.

“Now it’s official, Mbappe is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second taker, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappe is the PSG owner”publishes a profile that, apparently, is a fan of PSG’s number 10.

In addition to such a post, Neymar goes further and enjoys other posts that go against PSG’s number 7, this time, from the ‘Brazil portal’.

“Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappé, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost. After the game, the coach said that Mbappé will be the main hitter of the team in the season. An absurdity!”. Check it out below.

Bad weather? Neymar likes posts against Mbappé