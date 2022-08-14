Businesswoman, TV presenter, model. Meet the capixaba Mia Mamede, new Miss Universe Brazil – Interview

Dark brown hair, honey brown eyes, naturally showing lips, and 1.70 m tall. Sixty kilos, 26 years old, a waist to take down the jealousy competition and a beauty to turn any tide. With this record literally incorporated, the result of the absolute rigor and generosity of genetics, businesswoman, model and TV presenter Maria Eugênia Mamede, Mia Mamede, from Espírito Santo, was crowned Miss Brasil Universe in July this year, in São Paulo. In the final, she, the first capixaba to win the contest, beat Rebeca Portilho, from Amazonas, Luana Lobo, from Ceará, Isadora Murta, from Minas Gerais, and Alina Furtado, from Rio Grande do Sul.

Mia doesn’t fit the profile of the miss that is saved merely by the refined print in all aspects. She is far from it. She studied journalism, audiovisual and socio-economics at New York University, the University of New York, one of the cities where she lived. She majored in TV and Film and in Acting and Presentation from the New York Film Academy, the New York Film Academy.

The new Miss Brazil Universe speaks five languages: Portuguese, French, Spanish, English and Mandarin, learned between the ages of 8 and 24, when she lived with her family in several countries, including France, Spain, the United States and China. At the beginning of her career, she did internships and worked at Record News in the Holy Spirit. “I have immense affection and gratitude for the broadcaster”. He has a communication content production agency, Mia Content House, in Vitória, his hometown.

In this chat with the R7 INTERVIEW, Mia gives details of her academic and professional trajectory and plans based on her choice. He dreams of winning the Miss Universe, to be held until January of next year, in a country yet to be defined. Eye drops are little. follow up.





Until recently it was said about the misses, in a joking tone and with a certain amount of prejudice, that ten out of ten of them – that is, all – cited The little Prince as the best book of their lives because it was the only one they had all read. You are far from fitting that profile. Tell us a little about your background and your family.

Mia Mamede – (Laughs). That, fortunately, has changed in recent years. In my case, I became a miss by will, but also as a result of my training and professional career. I’m capixaba. I was born in Vitória, capital of Espírito Santo. I am the youngest daughter of a lawyer and an engineer. I have a brother. I studied journalism, audiovisual and socio-economics at New York University. Then I majored in TV and film and in acting and presenting at the New York Film Academy, to learn how to work in front of and behind the camera. I have always worked with audiovisual, my passion. Today, I have a communication content production agency, Mia Content House, in Vitória.



Do you really speak five languages?

Yup. Portuguese, Spanish, French, English and Mandarin. My father’s work required my family to live abroad for a long time. Because of that, from the age of 8 to 24 I lived in Bahrain, China for five years, in the Middle East, in the United Arab Emirates, in Spain, in France, in Paris, and in New York, in the United States. I often joke that I was raised by the world. Adding up the countries I visited later, because of work, I was in 29.







Her full name is Maria Eugenia Mamede. Why did you become Mia?

It was a somewhat familiar, less frequent nickname that became strong in China, to make things easier, because the Chinese just couldn’t say Maria Eugenia. Then I turned Mia for good, and the problem was solved.



Did you do an internship at Record News?

Exactly. For three months, during one of the American summer vacations I spent in Espírito Santo. I participated in reports and programs about tourism and culture in my state. The following year, they invited me and I did new work. I have great affection for Record News because it was the first network to give me the chance to have experiences as a producer and reporter.







What are your professional plans from now on?

I had projects related to tourism and nature, with the content house, in partnership with TV Ambiental, a cable channel from Espírito Santo dedicated to environmental issues and sustainable development, and also with a large transport group based in Espírito Santo. I always thought of a way to help publicize my state, which is beautiful and has many qualities, but which is often diminished or even forgotten, in the Southeast region, given the grandeur of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.



And now, with the election for Miss Brazil Universe?

I think of using this choice as a solid platform to expand these ideas and contribute, in some way, to publicizing the strength and beauty of Brazil, domestically and abroad. There is still a stereotyped view of Brazil abroad, negative in many ways, that needs to be repositioned. I am also interested in reinforcing the agenda of issues of empowerment and appreciation of women. If I become Miss Universe then, wow…



Speaking of women’s empowerment, at the end of the contest you gave a highly praised answer to a contest question about the women’s question.

I was nervous, but I remember that I touched on the issue of violence against women in the world and particularly in our country, here at an intolerable level. I think the main thing in my speech was to show the desire to represent the Miss of the 21st century. In my case, and given the reality that surrounds us, this means, above all, being a good example of an enterprising, combative and strong woman for girls Brazilians. Increase in them the will to seek leadership in public, private and third sector environments. This will also help to strengthen the fight against violence against women. We know our pain. That’s why we should propose ways to combat oppression, violent men who are unhappy with the end of a relationship, and so on. It makes no sense to be a miss without this leadership mission.







Does being a miss make money?

I cannot talk about awards or internal compensation for the contest due to contractual issues, but I will comment as much as possible. Of course, it opens up some good doors, directly or indirectly. But it also takes time and often implies the need to pause or paralyze personal and professional projects, as I said. Also, a year, a miss’s reign period, goes by very quickly. In short: it obviously brings advantages, but it also implies sacrifices and it is for a short time to define a life financially.







In the final, you competed with Rebeca Portilho, from Amazonas, Luana Lobo, from Ceará, Isadora Murta, from Miss Minas Gerais, and Alina Furtado, from Rio Grande do Sul. In Miss contests, cases of envy, betrayal, gossip, pulling the rug, bonfire of vanities, in short, are historic. Did you feel that in the final?

Look, honestly not. Before going to the place where the contest was held, we stayed for two days in a hotel without a camera, journalist, proof, nothing. We had the opportunity to get to know each other personally, with greater intimacy, relaxation, without the rhythm of competition. Spend the day and have dinner together. We talk about family, friendship… Helping each other, lending an iron, that sort of thing. We really made friends in this confinement. We were totally different. Each one carried a message, a different footprint. Whoever won would be a different miss from the other four. So, the competition was not one against the other for the judges, because it was difficult to compare us, but each one with itself. It was for each one to find the best version of themselves. In the first hotel, isolated, I and the misses Amazonas and Minas Gerais stayed in the same room. On the first night, we all got together in one room. Rebeca paraded all the clothes she brought to us. Isadora showed the three looks and asked us to define the best. We had fun and had a good laugh. I soon became famous as a bag record holder. All in all, it was really funny and cool. So, I met Luana and Alina, and not just the misses Ceará and Rio Grande do Sul. We asked the five fans on social media to support the winner regardless of the result. So the mood was light, without jealousy. That hug from them to me in the final was sincere.







Hard to imagine this in a Miss Contest final, but if you confirm it, let’s believe it. When will the contest for Miss Universe be?

The date and place have not yet been set. It usually happens before the end of the year, but since in 2022 we will have the World Cup between November and mid-December, it should be before, until October, at the end of December or in January 2023. Particularly, I believe that, if it is not until in October, it will be in January of the next year.



And the affective life?

I’m single, I don’t have kids and at the moment I’m alone, without a boyfriend. Or rather: married with the mission of being Miss Brazil – and, who knows, Miss Universe.



Good luck.

I will. Thanks.