Can I use Mac charger to charge my iPhone?

The latest chargers macs they had a door USB-Cwhich has made life easier for a lot of people — especially those who own several recent devices from Apple and other brands that have adopted the standard.

Therefore, a question may hover in the minds of many users: after all, can I use the Mac charger on my iPhone?

The good news is that yes, this is entirely possible. According to Apple, when using chargers for Macs, it is even possible to take advantage of the fast recharge feature, present in iPhones 8 or later.

What Mac chargers can I use on my iPhone?

As already mentioned, Apple has included a charger with a USB-C port in its latest notebooks — more precisely from MacBooks (2015 and later), MacBooks Air (from 2018) and MacBooks Pro released from 2016 onwards.

With that in mind, you can use the following chargers (along with the USB-C to Lightning cable, of course):

29W

30W

35W (with two USB-C ports)

61W

67W

87W

96W

In addition to these, of course, you can use chargers created especially for the iPhone, such as 18W and 20W, for example — if you can’t identify the charger’s power, a recording with this information is located at the bottom or top of the phone. component.

As you can see, the MacBook Pro charger with 140W of power *not* is recommended by Apple to recharge your iPhone — it is worth noting that it was the first from Apple to have GaN technology (gallium nitrideor gallium nitride).

As we have already shown here in MacMagazineit is also possible to choose one of the hundreds of options from other manufacturers, such as Geonav and Baseus, for example.

Undoubtedly, this compatibility ensures that you can use virtually any Mac charger to power your iPhone or iPad. Very practical, don’t you think? 🔋