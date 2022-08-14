Check out a list of Disney+ productions to see on Student Day

A day filled with exciting stories!

Nationally celebrated on 08/11, Student Day has finally arrived and nothing better than a selection of productions present at the Disney+ to enjoy the date! With stories of friendships and challenges in the school environment, the list is also a way to honor everyone who seeks the knowledge and development they need to achieve their dreams.

So grab the popcorn and follow the list with us!

Time to Shine (2022)

recently released, “Time to Shine” is a national production of Disney+ with Sophia Valverde and Matheus Ueta! In the story, Ariana (Sophia) dreams of being a singer. To encourage her, her boyfriend Téo (Matheus), decides to enroll them in the school’s cultural contest to present a musical show. In addition to fears and insecurities, Ariana will also need to face Diana (Mharessa Fernanda), who will do anything to disrupt their presentation.

Sky High: Super School of Heroes (2005)

With legendary parents, Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) carries huge expectations as he enters a school known for shaping the superheroes of tomorrow. However, his quest to emerge from his parents’ shadows becomes even more difficult as the school labels him a “hero’s sidekick”. He will learn that it takes loyalty and teamwork to truly become what he wants.

Glee (2009)

With a desire to restore the school’s choir, Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) decides to run the Glee Club, which is down. He looks for different students, popular and geeky but talented like Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer), Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith), Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) and Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris). The teacher will try to balance his personal life, while rehearsing with his new students who are going through a phase of self-knowledge. In fact, all six seasons are on streaming!

Zombies 3 (2022)

We have another release this year! It’s Zed’s last year (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donelly) in seabrook, a city where monsters and humans coexist in perfect harmony. Zed is trying to get a scholarship to become the first zombie to get into college, and Addison is organizing an international Cheerleading Battle. But when intergalactic beings appear to compete, everyone in seabrook suspect they may have ulterior motives.

Ms. Marvel (2022)

The series “Ms. Marvel” will bring the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager who is seemingly normal, but who undergoes a life-altering twist when she obtains superpowers like the heroes she has always looked up to. As she tries to master her gifts, she seeks to face the challenges of being in high school.

Lemonade Mouth: A Different Band (2011)

Five ragtag freshmen meet for the first time in the school’s detention, it seems they have nothing in common. But through music, they form an unbreakable bond and discover they have the makings of the greatest high school garage band in history. Olivia (Bridgit Mendler), Stella (Hayley Kiyoko)Wen (adan hicks), Mohini (Naomi Scott) and Charlie (Blake Michael) will have to learn to lean on each other if they want to book the show of their dreams.

High School Musical (2006)

And to close Student Day: the first film in the franchise High School Musical! Troy (Zac Efron), the star captain of the school’s basketball team, and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), a smart new student, connect on a level that is more than a high school sweetheart. When the two discover they may have a true passion for singing, they take their place in the spotlight, triggering a series of events that sends the entire East High school into a musical frenzy.

