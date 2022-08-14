Cinemaxx has a special promotion for this Father’s Day · AeP

In celebration of Father’s Day, the Cinemaxx Network has the promotion “Father’s Day 2×1”, that is, when you buy a ticket, Dad’s ticket is free, to watch any feature. The promotion is individual, non-cumulative and valid only for the 14/08.

Check out the Cinemaxx Mercado Estação schedule:

SCHEDULE OF THE WEEK – remembering that on Mondays, the cinema does not work.

CINEMAXX MARKET STATION

Daddy is pop – comedy drama – premiere – national

Rating: 12 years

Times: 3:45 pm / 6:15 pm / 8:45 pm

Synopsis: Tom (Lázaro Ramos) sees his life change completely when he becomes a father. Gradually, along with his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), he learns the meaning of fatherhood and finds himself taken by a completely different love after the birth of his daughters. Through everyday situations, the film presents a faithful representation of the relationship between parents and children.

Minions 2 – the origin of Gru – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 3pm

Synopsis: In the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, this time they help a Gru as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

The Beast – thriller – premiere – dubbed

Rating: 14 years

Hours: 5pm / 7pm / 9pm

Synopsis: Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) is a man who recently lost his wife, and decides to take a trip with his daughters to a reservation in South Africa, where he met his wife. But what starts out as a smooth trip turns into a nightmare when they find themselves being chased by a lion.

DC League of Super Pets – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Time: 3:20 pm

Synopsis: Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a pack of shelters – Ace the dog; PB, the pot-bellied pig; Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel – to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Thor – Love and Thunder – Action/Adventure – Dubbed

Rating: 12 years

Time: 5:50 pm

Synopsis: In addition to representing the events of “Thor: Ragnarok”, the feature promotes the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who becomes the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to face his challenges. fights. The film also features Gorr (Christian Bale) – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus (Russell Crowe)

Bullet Train – action/thriller – premiere – dubbed

Rating: 16 years

Time: 20:30

Synopsis: In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.