Competent reserves make a prior decision

The fan who will follow the match between Flamengo and Athletico today (14), at 4 pm, at Maracanã (RJ), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, will have a preview of the decisive duel that will take place next Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada (PR), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. On the field, this Sunday, the holders of both teams will be spared, but that doesn’t make the match any less attractive, see what the reserves of coaches Dorival Júnior and Luiz Felipe Scolari have presented.

The Carioca Rubro-Negro, for example, arrives for the game with their “alternative team” with four wins and only one defeat in the last five matches. Among the positive results, triumphs over São Paulo and Avaí as a visitor, Coritiba at home, in addition to a 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO at Maracanã. There are ten goals in favor and only three against.

In this context, some young people revealed at the base have stood out, such as striker Lázaro and midfielder Victor Hugo. Already the “medallions” Vidal and Everton Cebolinha are composing the team and gaining shooting.

“I don’t consider starters and reserves, they are all Flamengo players and, being in Flamengo, they are having opportunities and giving great messages”, declared Dorival Júnior.

On the Athletico side, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has also chosen to spare the holders in the Brazilian Championship and put maximum strength in the cups. In the beginning, Hurricane paid dearly for the choice and lost to Botafogo and Goiás. But then they beat Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, two of the main teams in the country, away from home, the first opponent being 2-0, at Allianz Parque (SP), and the second 3-2, at Mineirão (MG), proving to have a squad to compete on both fronts.

In the two victories, the star of Vitor Roque, only 17 years old, shone, who scored one against the Palmeiras and two against the Atlético, one of them being a great goal. The youngster also became the hero of the Libertadores semifinal classification, when he scored at the end of the duel with Estudiantes, from Argentina.

“I don’t just have Vitor Roque on the bench, I have a number of players who, in most games, have fully responded. In general, all of them. If you look at tonight’s goal, it was Terans, Vitinho and Vitor Roque , the three who came off the bench, came in and made the difference. But it’s not just the three, it’s the whole group”, said the coach, after the duel in La Plata.

“Gradually, we are maturing this team to see if we can get another classification, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. I believe that arriving in these two competitions, we show the Athletico-PR fans that they can trust, come with us”, he added.

Despite saving holders, Flamengo and Athletico are far from having thrown in the towel in the Brazilian Championship. Both still dream of the title and are in contention. Cariocas have 36 points and Paraná 37.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Brazilian championship

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day and hour: August 14, 2022, Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Christian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Flamengo: Santos, Matheuzinho, Pablo, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Lázaro. Coach: Dorival Junior.

Athletic: Benedict; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana, Vitor Bueno and Vitinho; Vitor Roque and Romulo. Coach: Felipe.