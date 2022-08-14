Corinthians visit Real Brasilia in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s quarterfinals

Corinthians begins another important phase of its season this Sunday. At 11 am, Timão faces Real Brasília, at Mané Garrincha, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão.

The alvinegra team was in fourth place in the general classification of the competition and the opponents in fifth. Therefore, Timão has the advantage of playing the second game at home – which takes place next Sunday, the 21st.

Corinthians and Real Brasília will face each other for the third time this season. Timão got the better of the other two: they won 2-0 in the Supercopa do Brasil and 3-0 in the first phase of the Brazilian.

Check out!

The headliners!

As usual, the lineup will only be confirmed moments before the ball rolls. A possible starting team has Lelê, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Andressa, Juliete, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Adriana.

Arbitration

Michelle Peixoto Safatle was chosen by the CBF to referee the match. She will be assisted by Jordana Pereira Batista and Cassia França de Souza. There is no video referee in the duel.

Streaming

This morning’s match will be broadcast exclusively on the internet. The duel will be shown by elevensports.com

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 14 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Real Brasilia vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Elevensports Brazilian Female 18 Aug,

Thu, 17:00 Corinthians x Portuguese

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 21 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Corinthians vs Real Brasilia

Transmission: Band Brazilian Female 24 Aug,

Wed, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 07 Sep,

Wed, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 15 Sep,

Thu, 3:00 pm Pinda x Corinthians

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 21 Sep,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 17 Nov,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female

