Corinthians visit Real Brasilia in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s quarterfinals

Corinthians begins another important phase of its season this Sunday. At 11 am, Timão faces Real Brasília, at Mané Garrincha, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão.

The alvinegra team was in fourth place in the general classification of the competition and the opponents in fifth. Therefore, Timão has the advantage of playing the second game at home – which takes place next Sunday, the 21st.

Corinthians and Real Brasília will face each other for the third time this season. Timão got the better of the other two: they won 2-0 in the Supercopa do Brasil and 3-0 in the first phase of the Brazilian.

The headliners!

As usual, the lineup will only be confirmed moments before the ball rolls. A possible starting team has Lelê, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Andressa, Juliete, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Adriana.

Arbitration

Michelle Peixoto Safatle was chosen by the CBF to referee the match. She will be assisted by Jordana Pereira Batista and Cassia França de Souza. There is no video referee in the duel.

Streaming

This morning’s match will be broadcast exclusively on the internet. The duel will be shown by elevensports.com

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians
Date Confrontation Competition
14 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am		 Real Brasilia vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Elevensports		 Brazilian Female
18 Aug,
Thu, 17:00		 Corinthians x Portuguese
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV		 Paulista Female
21 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am		 Corinthians vs Real Brasilia
Transmission: Band		 Brazilian Female
24 Aug,
Wed, 7:30 pm		 Corinthians x Ferroviária
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play		 Paulista Female
07 Sep,
Wed, 4:00 pm		 Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV		 Paulista Female
15 Sep,
Thu, 3:00 pm		 Pinda x Corinthians
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play		 Paulista Female
21 Sep,
Wed, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube		 Paulista Female
27 Sep,
Tue, 19:00		 Corinthians vs Sao Jose
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV		 Paulista Female
03 Nov,
Thu, 3:00 pm		 Youth Reality vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play		 Paulista Female
17 Nov,
Thu, 7:30 pm		 Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play		 Paulista Female

See more at: Corinthians Feminino and Campeonato Brasileiro.

