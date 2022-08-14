Corinthians visit Real Brasilia in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s quarterfinals

Corinthians begins another important phase of its season this Sunday. At 11 am, Timão faces Real Brasília, at Mané Garrincha, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão.
The alvinegra team was in fourth place in the general classification of the competition and the opponents in fifth. Therefore, Timão has the advantage of playing the second game at home – which takes place next Sunday, the 21st.
Corinthians and Real Brasília will face each other for the third time this season. Timão got the better of the other two: they won 2-0 in the Supercopa do Brasil and 3-0 in the first phase of the Brazilian.
So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the my wheel details the duel below. Check out!
The headliners!
As usual, the lineup will only be confirmed moments before the ball rolls. A possible starting team has Lelê, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Andressa, Juliete, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Adriana.
Arbitration
Michelle Peixoto Safatle was chosen by the CBF to referee the match. She will be assisted by Jordana Pereira Batista and Cassia França de Souza. There is no video referee in the duel.
Streaming
This morning’s match will be broadcast exclusively on the internet. The duel will be shown by elevensports.com
Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|14 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am
|Real Brasilia vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Elevensports
|Brazilian Female
|18 Aug,
Thu, 17:00
|Corinthians x Portuguese
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|21 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am
|Corinthians vs Real Brasilia
Transmission: Band
|Brazilian Female
|24 Aug,
Wed, 7:30 pm
|Corinthians x Ferroviária
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|07 Sep,
Wed, 4:00 pm
|Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|15 Sep,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Pinda x Corinthians
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|21 Sep,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube
|Paulista Female
|27 Sep,
Tue, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Sao Jose
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|03 Nov,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Youth Reality vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|17 Nov,
Thu, 7:30 pm
|Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
