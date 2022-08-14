Coritiba fires Gustavo Morínigo after 3rd straight defeat

Coach Gustavo Morínigo was fired from Coritiba after the 1-0 loss at home to Atlético-MG, today (14), in the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The club president informed the departure of him, the sporting director René Simões and three other professionals.

In addition to Morínigo and Simões, assistants Roberto “Toro” Acuña and Diosnel Burgos, as well as physical trainer Gonzalo Llanos, also leave Coritiba. The professionals of the coaching staff had been at the club since January 2021.

“We end an important cycle and start another. We decided after reflecting in the last few weeks. I wanted to say to the fans that we have great confidence that we will fulfill the objective [de não cair]”, said the white thigh president, Juarez Moraes e Silva, in a press conference after the defeat in Couto Pereira.

Morínigo leaves the club after gaining access to Serie A (in 2021) and the title of this year’s Campeonato Paranaense. In all, there were 99 matches, with 43 wins, 22 draws, 34 losses and a 50.8% success rate.

The Paraguayan coach was the third longest-lived in the Brazilian Championship with 19 months in office. Only Maurício Barbieri (Red Bull Bragantino, September/2020) and Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras, October/2020) were employed longer than he was.

In the statement confirming the dismissal, Coritiba makes it clear that “the decision was taken by the board” — therefore, without “common agreement”. In any case, the team can change coaches as many times as they want in the remaining 16 rounds as the rule limiting the change of commanders was dropped this year.

Coritiba lost the last three games they played in the Brasileirão and entered the relegation zone with 22 points. The team from Paraná returns to the field to face Fluminense, away from home, on Saturday (20).