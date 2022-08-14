Coritiba vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Coritiba and Atlético-MG face each other this Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coxa is experiencing a moment of pressure, with organized fans visiting Graciosa’s CT to demand results. Alviverde comes from defeats to Santos (home) and Goiás (away). In the table, Coritiba is in 15th place, with 22 points, one above the relegation zone.

Galo also doesn’t have such a positive phase, although at another point in the table. Atlético was eliminated in Libertadores for Palmeiras, and has not won the season for six games. He needs to recover in the Brazilian to at least return to the Libertadores classification zone.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Coritiba should enter with a very modified team. In addition to Manga (suspended), the coach will not be able to count on defender Henrique and striker Hérnan Pérez. Both were vetoed by the medical department. On the other hand, he gains reinforcements from left-back Egídio and attacking midfielder Fabrício Daniel. The newly hired Chancellos Boschilia and Cadorini are available for the first time.

Probable Lineup: Wall; Matheus Alexandre, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Jesús Trindade (Boschilia); Fabricio Daniel, Adrián Martínez and Léo Gamalho.

Embezzlement: Alef Mango (suspended); Robinho, Warley, Henrique, Hernán Pérez and Gabriel Vasconcelos (medical department).

hanging: Luciano Castán, Guillermo, Willian Farias, Val, Matías Galarza and Adrián Martínez.

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

The only player previously banned for the match is midfielder Otávio, who has a muscle injury. It is not yet known the physical condition of Guilherme Arana – holder against Palmeiras after recovering from injury in 10 days. Other doubts of Cuca are in the attack. The highest probability is to follow the trio Ademir – Hulk – Keno. With Zaracho, Allan and Jair forming the middle.

Probable starting lineup: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

Embezzlement: Octavius ​​(muscle injury)

hanging: Allan, Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens

3 of 3 Probable Atlético-MG to face Coritiba — Photo: ge Atletico-MG likely to face Coritiba — Photo: ge

