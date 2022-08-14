Cuca mocks Abel’s motto and criticizes Palmeiras in Libertadores

Atlético-MG beat Coritiba, today (14), by 1-0, for the 22nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, but the subject that continues to yield is Libertadores. Galo was eliminated last week by Palmeiras, on penalties, in the quarterfinals of the competition, and coach Abel Ferreira, in a press conference after the match, mentioned some ways that Cuca could have taken to leave with the classification.

Asked after the game against Coritiba about the Portuguese, the Galo coach drew attention to Abel’s “cold head, warm heart” motto after Palmeiras had two players sent off in the continental tournament, in addition to the fact that the coach did not follow the penalty decision.

“When you’re winning everything you do is perfect, it’s wonderful. If you go out in the locker room and listen to music at penalty kicks and win, it becomes fashionable. What if you lost? reminds me of the Wall, which fell in the same corner and lost [na decisão da Copa do Brasil pelo Flamengo em 2017]? What happened? When you have two players sent off, nothing happens because the head is cold. They weren’t cool-headed, they could have broken one of our players. If defeat comes to them in these games, you [imprensa] they would be charging the two expulsions, the six dropouts of the goalkeeper in the same corner and the coach who didn’t stay for penalties. But when you win, everything is perfect. Congratulations to Palmeiras and good luck”.

Abel Ferreira’s speech

At the press conference after the game against Atlético, last Wednesday (10), coach Abel Ferreira responded to the words of opponent Cuca, who just before had said that Palmeiras tightened the markings.

“Cuca is an extremely experienced coach, with many titles. Certainly, when he watches this match, he will realize that there were many players outside our block, who had seven players outside our block. And you have to have people inside to attack our line. Of course, with one less player, we closed, but we still managed to attack. Our team was very competent. We managed to make a good wall, and I think we reached the end of the game with more shots than our opponent” , said the technician at the time.

Cuca highlights context

Even after the game against Coxa, Cuca followed his reasoning in relation to the analysis of the game against Palmeiras, which generated Abel’s answer on the issue of strong marking applied by the hosts at Allianz Parque.

“Sometimes you take a sentence from an entire interview and you can have that context. I remember I said that it was difficult for us with one more player and that became a cliché of the programs, but they didn’t take the sequence of my interview, where I said it was an 80-meter game and that they left and we left. When we had an extra player, there was no more 80 meters. There were, 40, 30. They went there on the defensive line and, by playing at home, has this acceptance from the fans. And with two more players, there was no game”, began

“Palmeiras is a reactive team. It’s easier for Abel to put Dudu to run, to score, to put Rony to score. When you have other characteristics of players, you can’t do that. My team couldn’t do that because they couldn’t do that. he’s reactive, he’s proactive. He proposes the game, which Palmeiras usually doesn’t do. They have the long ball, the individual marking and play in the opponent’s mistake after stealing the ball”, he added.